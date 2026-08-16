The recently introduced VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard boasts an impressive level of immersion for the next generation of OLED displays. With its peak brightness levels of 1,400 nits, it promises a high dynamic range experience greater than we have seen from even the best gaming monitors and productivity panels in 2026.

The numbers sound impressive and all, but what exactly is True Black 1400? More importantly, what are the broader utility and use cases of next-generation monitor technology for gaming, media playback, and content creation? I'm going through absolutely everything you need to know and how it fits into the way we consume media and play video games now and in the future.

What is DisplayHDR True Black 1400?

DisplayHDR True Black 1400 is the latest tier of Vesa's high dynamic range certification standard. Panels that reach this tier feature a peak luminance of at least 1400 cd/m² with 700 cd/m² full-screen brightness. In short, it means a significantly higher luminance performance with unparalleled color contrast, with the deepest, darkest blacks that are physically possible from an emissive monitor.

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All DisplayHDR True Black standards feature a 95% range of color with a maximum black level luminance of 0.0005. However, the latest 1400 standard features a 40% jump in peak and sustained luminance over the previous highest standard, meaning things such as explosions, sun glare, reflections, and other peak lighting details will pop significantly more. With a sustained full brightness of at least 700 nits, it means a greater punch of color without as much of the harsh dimming used to regulate power and heat.

Most exciting of all with DisplayHDR True Black 1400 is how it brings OLED panel tech back in the race against mini-LED displays with full-screen brightness. Traditionally, OLED has offered the deepest blacks due to the organic (self-lit) diodes instead of a backlight; they physically turn off rather than being dimmed with a local dimming zone on a backlight. However, that means that peak overall full-screen brightness has suffered.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How DisplayHDR True Black 1400 compares against other standards Standard Minimum peak luminance Range of color (DCI-P3) Static contrast ratio Maximum black level luminance in cd/m2 DisplayHDR 400 400 90% 1,300:1 0.4 DisplayHDR 500 500 95% 7,000:1 0.1 DisplayHDR 600 600 95% 8,000:1 0.1 DisplayHDR 1000 1000 95% 30,000:1 0.05 DisplayHDR 1400 1400 95% 50,000:1 0.02 DisplayHDR True Black 400 400 95% N/A 0.0005 DisplayHDR True Black 500 500 95% N/A 0.0005 DisplayHDR True Black 600 600 95% N/A 0.0005 DisplayHDR True Black 1000 1000 95% N/A 0.0005 DisplayHDR True Black 1400 1400 95% N/A 0.0005

DisplayHDR True Black 1400 bolstered by Tandem OLED tech

The highly anticipated MPG OLED 322URDX36 features a peak brightness of 1,500 nits despite only being rated HDR True Black 600. Imagine how much brighter a DisplayHDR True Black 1400 monitor could get (Image credit: MSI)

The trade-off when considering OLED over mini-LED always came down to peak and full-screen brightness; it was commonly accepted that you had to choose between deeper blacks and higher contrast or a brighter overall display. If we take DisplayHDR True Black 1400 in its rawest terms, 1,400 peak nit brightness and 700 nits full-screen brightness, then we can start to see how it competes with some of the top-performing mini-LED displays.

You only need to look as far as the Asus ProArt Display PA32UCG-K, Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV, and AOC AGON Pro AG327UXM to see just how bright and vivid a 1,400-nit display can be even when using older panel tech. In those instances, you were paying a premium for the high dynamic range to be maxed out. Whether mini-LED or an older panel backlit panel tech, the standard used promised 1,400 nits peak luminance with 95% DCI-P3 color range, and a 50,000:1 contrast ratio.

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Last month, Samsung made its first appearance at Bilibili World in Shanghai with the unveiling of its new OBLYX brand, a designation for its gaming laptop displays. The panels will be offered in 14-inch, 16-inch, and 18-inch configurations, supporting 120Hz, 165Hz, and 240Hz with a 0.2ms response time and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It's a component brand that could be adopted by the likes of Asus and MSI, just like Samsung makes panels that are used by LG, Sony, and other manufacturers.

It's further bolstered by tandem OLED technology, which we've seen on desktop displays over the last couple of years now. As the name implies, this tech utilizes two organic layers on top of each other, which increases peak brightness, reduces power consumption, and extends the display's overall lifespan. In short, reduced wear, higher efficiency, and a slimmer profile.

Tandem OLED is also used to offer dual modes, such as with the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W's ability to run in either QHD at 540Hz or 1080p at 720Hz, or the upcoming ASRock Taichi TCo27QXB OLED's 4K 240Hz or 480Hz in 1080p double-duty. The execution then becomes the prospect of having the brightest panels possible (1,400 nits) that last longer, are better on power efficiency, and can flex dynamically depending on your use case.

OLED peak luminance (if the price is right)

The ViewSonic Elite XG321UG was among the first gaming monitors to achieve DisplayHDR 1400 certification, for a high asking price (Image credit: ViewSonic)

So, DisplayHDR True Black 1400 pushes the peak luminance and full-screen brightness to Mini-LED-killing levels, but what about the adoption level from the wider consumer market? To gauge this, we need to look at how companies (and people) took to the previous display brightness standard, DisplayHDR 1400, back in 2019. More than seven years ago, VESA targeted content creators, video editors, and gamers with the best standard possible, but which manufacturers actually utilize it?

Notable examples include the Mini-LED-backed Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX with a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,400 nits, and a total of 1,152 local dimming zones. It launched all the way back in June 2021, with an eye-watering MSRP of $2,999 / £3,299. The same can be said of the ViewSonic Elite XG321UG with its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Mini-LED panel, and 3ms GTG. However, it didn't come cheap, with its asking price of $2,499.99 / £2,200. You were paying a premium for the highest possible fidelity.

Thankfully, sustained highlight brightness would get cheaper over time, just not from the major manufacturers.

We can see this with the likes of the KTC Mini-LED gaming monitor, which features a fast IPS 4K at 160Hz and 1080p at 320Hz dual-mode display, backed by DisplayHDR 1400 certification for just $430 / £399.99. The vast majority of manufacturers would instead prefer the DisplayHDR 1000 standard, which is commonly available on budget and mid-range offerings, such as the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR ($699 / £459) and MSI MAG 274UPDF ($449 / £399).

DisplayHDR 1400 was (largely) abandoned as the highest standard for LCD monitors because of the shift to OLED and QD-OLED instead. Contrast became more important than peak brightness, as you could buy a similarly priced DisplayHDR True Black 400 or True Black 500 OLED panel for less. Specifically, you can see this shift in the Lenovo Legion Pro 27Q-10 ($520 / £500) and Alienware AW2725D ($499 / £489).

Where DisplayHDR True Black 1400 could succeed where DisplayHDR 1400 failed

Tandem OLED technology removes the previous requirements for achieving 1,400 nits peak brightness and above (Image credit: Ossila)

Pricing aside, the one major factor that kneecapped DisplayHDR 1400 certified monitors when they arrived on the market was the thermal performance and bulk. Pushing that 1,400 nits of peak brightness with a traditional backlight setup generated a ton of heat and drew an incredible amount of power. It meant a weighty chassis that could even feature active cooling, such as in the case of the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, which also weighed in at an unsubtle 24.03 lbs / 10.9 kg.

Sticking with this panel, the PG32UQX's 1,152 local dimming zones were configured with a total of 4,096 individual mini-LEDs, which contributed to its intense 75W power draw when in full brightness as well. When we think about how DisplayHDR True Black 1400 can be different, we see how tandem OLED solves the problem here. The average tandem OLED display uses around 40% less power than a standard OLED display, as well as running four to eight degrees cooler. On average, they run between 30W and 55W, depending on the manufacturer, screen size, etc.

Tandem OLED is getting cheaper and becoming more affordable as well. Wholesale costs are coming down because more manufacturers are leaning on the technology in monitors and laptop screens. This will give tech companies the edge needed to produce the brightest and most vivid displays possible without the high production costs and obvious drawbacks, now that they are not beholden to the confines of LCD.

Will DisplayHDR True Black 1400 displays be worth it?

The recently released MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 is DisplayHDR 500 True Black, with a peak HDR brightness of 1,300 nits. Demand is growing for brighter OLED panels. (Image credit: Future)

I've already established all the ways that the latest DisplayHDR True Black 1400 standard excels against all others: peak 1,400 nits brightness, full-screen brightness of 700 nits, and the near-instant 0.03 ms response time. However, the argument of whether brightness to this degree is worth it or not entirely depends on how you want to use the monitor or laptop display. As touched on above, there aren't the problems of the mini-LED (or LCD) models, but if price isn't an object, then what else could hold you back?

The average brightness of a gaming monitor varies massively depending on the panel type. Generally speaking, SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) peaks at between 250 and 400 nits, with the average Mini-LED or OLED model performing at its most comfortable between 400 and 800 nits. You have to consider just how close to the display you will actually be. A darker or dimly lit room will need less of a brightness range than when playing against the glare of an oppressive sun, which could use anywhere from 15 to 50% of a monitor's peak brightness settings.

It's worth remembering that a peak brightness of 1,400 nits does not mean blasting that full brightness all the time; it's instead used for highlights as the HDR punches through, accenting things rather than being a constant presence. Playing in a brighter environment or playing video games geared specifically towards HDR will have the greatest impact.

So, in its strictest use case, DisplayHDR True Black 1400 excels for content creation and media playback. The reason DisplayHDR True Black 1400 has a chance to become more mainstream is that the monitors will be cheaper, more power-efficient, and last longer thanks to tandem OLED. This should mean that more companies will adopt the standard: brighter, more vivid gaming monitors and laptop screens now that the restrictions have been lifted. The ceiling has been raised, even if we are still years away from seeing the tech be properly actioned.

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