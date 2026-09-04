The Romo 2 Series is drone brand DJI's second-gen robot vacuum

Available in transparent (P2) and non-transparent A2) versions

Following Romo's hacking drama, DJI has added 'Local Data Mode', which severs the bot's internet connection entirely

Looks aren't everything, but in the case of the DJI Romo 2, that seems the logical place to start. DJI has come in strong with its second-generation robot vacuum, calling it "not just a cleaning tool, [but] an elegant, semi-translucent piece of future-forward home decor".

My home has been blessed with the presence of several very good-looking robovacs over the year, but it must be said that none has quite the wow-factor of the Romo 2. (I'm about to begin testing at home, and also saw the bot being demoed at IFA 2026.)

The rest of the market is going for minimalist shapes and glossy surfaces; DJI has embraced the opposite aesthetic. Like its predecessor, the Romo 2 has a chunky, curvy build that reminds me of Apple's iMac G3 of the late 90s, while the transparent cover — which exposes tubes, filters and mechanisms that make the robovac function — has shades of HR Giger. Although, obviously, without the sexual overtones.

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(Image credit: Future)

I should state at this point that I'm specifically talking about the Romo P2. DJI has also released an A2 version, which is essentially the same except with opaque covers, for those seeking a less bold aesthetic.

I'm already hooked on the design of the Romo P2, but I don't like it enough that I'd have it in my house if it wasn't also a good cleaner, so let's take a look at what DJI's second-gen robovac has in its cleaning arsenal.

(Image credit: Future)

Making your way

DJI really knows what it's doing when it comes to flying gadgets — it makes pretty much all the best drones on the market right now (which makes it slightly unfortunate that they're in the process of being banned in the US).

Now, it promises to use this expertise into its robovacs. Specifically, the press info states that "By converting aerial robotics intelligence into ultimate terrestrial performance, [the Romo 2] sets the new gold standard for home automation."

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(Image credit: Future)

The main area where the brand has been able to port in its drone knowledge is in its navigation and spatial perception. The Romo 2 uses "an advanced sensory array" that combines "Structured-Light Speckle Projector LiDAR with dual-eye fisheye vision sensors" to create precise 3D maps in real time.

DJI says it can avoid obstacles as thin as 2mm, and navigate objects like floor-standing mirrors and glass partitions with confidence and ease. I haven't tested the Romo 2 on my own glass partitions yet, but given the original Romo boasted some crazy-good obstacle avoidance skills, I have high expectations.

Leveling up

Working alongside those navigation skills are some mechanical features to help deliver thorough cleaning coverage. The Romo 2 has pop-out wheels that raise it up to boost it over single steps up to 1.6in / 4cm tall, and double steps up to 3.3in / 8.5cm. That's not quite the biggest step clearance I've seen from a robovac at this year's IFA, but it's up there.

(Image credit: Future)

The Romo 2 also has a mop pad that can swing out 123 degrees, extending the mop's reach by 3in / 7.8cm and enabling it to dip right under low furniture.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI has also added a clever-sounding feature whereby the Romo 2 uses AI to distinguish between solid and liquid spills. When it encounters the latter, the bot will wave its robotic mop arm out to clear the mess without getting any on its wheels.

Privacy focus

The launch of DJI's first robot vacuum was marred by a security hiccup that saw a Romo owner inadvertently gaining access to 7,000 other devices, so it makes sense that privacy is addressed specifically in the press material for the second-gen version.

DJI has added a 'Local Data Mode', which severs the internet connection of the DJI Home app completely. With this mode activated, things like home maps, camera feeds and voice recordings should have no way to escape.

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