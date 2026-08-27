Dreame has reportedly cancelled all its car projects

The firm's expansion plans seemed "too fast and too wide-reaching"

Rocket-boosted performance always seemed unlikely

When we went down to CES in January, we were in for a big surprise: Dreame, the brand we know primarily from its impressive robot vacuum cleaners, and hair stylers, was expanding into pretty much everything — including making a supercar.

As we said at the time, the world domination scheme didn't seem like the best of plans. "It all just seems too fast and too wide-reaching for it to have been done with the required care and expertise," we said, noting that we were finding it hard to get any actual details of the multiple proposed products.

But Dreame kept on going with the announcements, and in April it declared that not only would it be making a hypercar after its supercar, but the hypercar would be able to reach 62mph in 0.9 seconds thanks to its "custom-built dual solid rocket boosters".

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This week, Car News China reported that Dreame was shuttering all its car programs, while another report cast serious doubt on whether there was any real intention of making those vehicles beyond prototypes.

(Image credit: Dreame)

What happened to Dreame's hypercars?

Dreame had announced two cars: the 1,867 horsepower Dreame Nebula 1, and the rocket-powered Dreame Nebula NEXT 01 Jet Edition. But it seems the products may have been inspired less by a desire to make production cars and perhaps more by a desire to emulate Elon Musk.

According to a report in China Economy, seen by the EV site Elektrek, internal sources told the publication that "the car was more of a marketing and fundraising effort rather than a genuine manufacturing effort" — which makes it sound much like the Tesla Roadster "flying" SpaceX edition that Musk has been promising since 2021. The latest news on that project predicted a demo "as early as this month", but there's no sign of it so far.

The report also suggests that Dreame's vehicle department wasn't really structured very effectively and may have encountered regulatory issues.

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A tech firm pivoting into the car business isn't a ludicrous idea — Xiaomi's doing some fascinating things on four wheels — and the things robovac companies excel at, such as navigation, obstacle avoidance and autonomous driving are directly relevant to EVs. Global firms also have excellent supply chains and distribution networks.

But for every Xiaomi SUV there's an abandoned Apple Car, PlayStation Car or Dyson Car proving that for some gadget firms, getting into the car business sucks.

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