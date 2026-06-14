Ukraine says modified drones outperform standard systems in combat.

AI-assisted drones are reaching targets hundreds of kilometers away.

Electronic warfare forces constant changes to drone communications systems.

Ukraine's expanding drone campaign against Russian supply networks is offering new lessons about modern warfare, particularly regarding the limits of commercially supplied unmanned systems.

A Ukrainian expert involved in the country's mid-range drone operations argues that drones purchased in standard configurations cannot remain effective for long.

His warning comes as Ukrainian forces increasingly rely on modified unmanned aircraft to attack logistics routes deep behind Russian-controlled territory.

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Modified drones are striking logistics far behind the front

According to the officer from the First Corps Azov, Ukraine's campaign focuses on disrupting fuel deliveries, cargo transportation, and railway movements supporting Russian military operations.

Rather than relying on expensive long-range weapons, Ukrainian units have adapted relatively affordable fixed-wing drone systems for missions extending far beyond their original capabilities.

These modified drones can now reach distances of up to 250 kilometers after receiving communication and propulsion modifications.

The campaign concentrates on supply routes where large quantities of military cargo move through areas that remain difficult to protect.

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As distance from the front increases, logistics networks become more concentrated while defensive coverage becomes increasingly challenging to maintain.

The officer explained that Ukrainian units assign specific roads and transportation corridors to different formations, allowing continuous surveillance and strike operations against moving supplies.

Artificial intelligence also plays an important role during missions, particularly during the final stages of flight and target identification.