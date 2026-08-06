Marantz launches a new Cinema Cinema Series 2 range of AV receivers, with three different models

The have a brand new 32-bit DAC across all three models, plus optional Dirac room correction available on all

There's also improved HDMI 2.1 gaming support, including 1440p passthrough and AMD FreeSync

Marantz has updated its acclaimed Cinema Series range of AV receivers. The first generation launched in 2002 and delivered a winning combination of good looks, great audio and excellent connectivity, and the latest Cinema 50 Series 2 , Cinema 60/DAB Series 2 and Cinema 70s Series 2 continue in that vein.

The big change in these new 2026 models is their brand-new 32-bit 8-channel DAC, which Marantz says delivers "greater precision, improved imaging, enhanced dynamic expression and more coherent surround performance throughout the listening environment."

Each model has been tuned by Marantz's Sound Master to deliver what Marantz promises is "an immersive and emotionally engaging entertainment experience."

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There's Bluetooth LE Audio (in a future firmware update), improved gaming support and optional Dirac room correction across all three models.

One thing that hasn't changed is the products' good looks: these are home theater components you'll want to show off.

(Image credit: Marantz)

Marantz Cinema Series 2: models, features and pricing

Each of the new Series 2 models comes with the new DAC, support for 1440p video passthrough with AMD FreeSync for gamers, a new Web Control 2.0 configuration app for your phone or computer, and HDMI Diagnostics 2.0 to deliver advanced troubleshooting and faster installation, which is intended for custom-installations, but sounds like a potential godsend generally.

The data options include the ability to see how each channel is being pushed by what's playing, which is definitely a fun game to play if you're wondering how different movies make use of the power of your system. Engineers from Denon and Marantz have previously told my colleague Matt Bolton that Gravity is the 'torture test' movie they use to see how AVRs handle stress during development, so it'd be fun to take a look at what that movie does to the numbers.

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The flagship Cinema 50 Series 2 gets a few important upgrades that the others don't: the new Dolby Atmos Channel Expander, which uses all the available speakers when you're playing Dolby Atmos content regardless of how it was originally encoded, which seems to be especially useful for if you have additional height channels. There's also a new Center Bi-Amp Mode to improve dialog quality.

The flagship Cinema 50 Series 2 has nine channels putting out 110W apiece, 11.4 channels of processing and optional Dirac support. The Cinema 60/DAB Series 2 is a 7-channel, 100W per channel model, while the Cinema 70s Series 2 delivers 7 x 50W.

The prices for the new models are:

Marantz Cinema 50 Series 2: $3,000 / £1,850 / AU$3,500

$3,000 / £1,850 / AU$3,500 Marantz Cinema 60 Series 2: (APAC and USA only) $2,000 / AU$2,500

(APAC and USA only) $2,000 / AU$2,500 Marantz Cinema 60 DAB Series 2: (Europe only): £1,250

(Europe only): £1,250 Marantz Cinema 70s: $1,500 / £950 / AU$1,800

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