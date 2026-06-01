Lego's old-school offerings have always been strong, but today's new launch is a particular delight for retro gamers. It's based on a worldwide gaming icon: the SEGA Genesis console. Or, if you prefer, a SEGA Megadrive. Lego has niftily got around the dual-naming issue by making a set that can be either a Megadrive (the name in Europe and Japan) or the Genesis (as it was called in North America).

As you'd expect from Lego, that's not where the customization ends. The set comes with detachable, brick-built controllers, a game card you can take in and out, and stickers for the authentic teen personalization experience. The SEGA Genesis set is available to buy from today, priced at £34.99 / $39.99.

"The SEGA Genesis holds a special place in the hearts of gamers and represents a defining era in video game history," comments Lego's Alex Gomez. "With this new LEGO set, fans are not only able to relive those nostalgic memories, but also actively engage with SEGA's legacy through hands-on creativity.”

The new Genesis / Megadrive is hands down my favorite Lego retro set yet, but it has plenty of strong competition. I've rounded up some more excellent, nostalgia-tastic offerings below, including an even brickier Nintendo Game Boy, a superb but very pricey Atari 2600, and a charming 3-in-1 handheld gaming console, with swappable, slot-in 'games'.

US: retro revolution