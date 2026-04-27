Amazon's running a surprise Gaming Week sale from now until May 4 2026 - and as TechRadar Pro's resident office chair tester, I wanted to find the best savings on hybrid gaming and office chairs.

My top choice is the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, now down to $230 (was $270). This remains one of my favorite budget office chairs for gaming. It's got that understated black design that won't look out of place when you're on a video call with your team, while being perfectly suited for gaming. I suggest opting for the fabric model for an airy, breathable sit, but there is a leatherette version if you prefer.

If you're looking for a little extra comfort and control, I'd strongly recommend the Eureka Ergonomic Typhon that's now $340 (was $395). I've always liked the thoughtful designs from this company, and this one is about as good as it gets when it comes to a gaming and office chair hybrid that's balanced for work and play.

For more top picks, we've rounded up the best office chairs and the best gaming chairs we've tested.

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Today's top hybrid gaming & office chair deals