Don't tell the boss but I've found 8 hybrid gaming & office chair deals for work and play in Amazon's surprise Gaming Week sale — save on stealth seating from Corsair, Razer, Eureka Ergonomic, and more
As an office chair reviewer, these are my favorite home office & gaming chairs for all-day comfort
Amazon's running a surprise Gaming Week sale from now until May 4 2026 - and as TechRadar Pro's resident office chair tester, I wanted to find the best savings on hybrid gaming and office chairs.
My top choice is the Corsair TC100 Relaxed, now down to $230 (was $270). This remains one of my favorite budget office chairs for gaming. It's got that understated black design that won't look out of place when you're on a video call with your team, while being perfectly suited for gaming. I suggest opting for the fabric model for an airy, breathable sit, but there is a leatherette version if you prefer.
If you're looking for a little extra comfort and control, I'd strongly recommend the Eureka Ergonomic Typhon that's now $340 (was $395). I've always liked the thoughtful designs from this company, and this one is about as good as it gets when it comes to a gaming and office chair hybrid that's balanced for work and play.
For more top picks, we've rounded up the best office chairs and the best gaming chairs we've tested.
• Shop the full Amazon Gaming Week sale
Today's top hybrid gaming & office chair deals
The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is still one of the best around for the price. In our review, we praised its comfort levels and understated design that makes it an ideal chair for work and play. However, as a budget chair, the overall build quality isn't as rock-solid as premium offerings.