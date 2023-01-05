Eureka Ergonomics Typhon gaming chair review

A chair built with many in mind, the Eureka Ergonomics Typhon gaming chair is chock full of adjustability options. Comfortable, adjustable, and stylish, it's an excellent addition to any gamer’s setup.

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: One-minute review

Shopping around for gaming chairs can be a frustrating experience. After all, we’re all built differently, so there’s no way any singular chair is perfect for every person. Thankfully, in recent years, it has become easier to find chairs that are customizable. The Eureka Ergonomics Typhon gaming chair is a great example.

Truth be told, when we first got this chair, we were a little underwhelmed. Sure, its height is adjustable and its arms move in 4D (that's one whole dimension more than we can see!). But, it also felt a bit off, and foolishly we accepted that at face value – at first.

Let us save you some confusion, and let you in on some of the secrets that we learned during our time with this highly adjustable gamer chair. And when we say adjustable, we truly mean it. Nearly every part of the chair, from the angle of the headrest to the depth of the seat, has a level of adjustability. As such, it's one of the most comfortable chair around.

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $499

$499 Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US only

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: SPECS Height: Up to 50.79 inches

Materials: Secretlab SoftWeave Plus Fabric, Secretlab Cold-Cure Foam Mix, steel, memory foam with cooling gel (head pillow), aluminum alloy

Assembled weight: 51.9lbs (23.54kg)

Max capacity: 280lbs

Adjustments: Recline, tilt, height, 4D armrest

Starting at $499, the Eureka Ergonomics Typhon is close to creeping into the premium price range among the best gaming chairs. Given the quality build, all-day ergonomics, and customizability, though, one could consider the price worth it. Plus, if you’re dedicated to the COD franchise, opting for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare II model only costs an additional $40.

If you’re looking for a chair that offers similar ergonomic support without the flashy colors, the Mavix M4 gaming chair is available for $444 and drops the flashy gamer profile for a sleek, office chair vibe with just a hint of color.

Value: 4 / 5

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: Assembly

Packed quite snugly in a flat box

Fairly easy and quick to assemble

Like most computer chairs, the Eureka Ergonomic Typhon came with few parts and fairly simple instructions, arriving mostly disassembled and packed quite snugly in a flat box. It came with 3 pages of instructions which were composed entirely of images illustrating which part fit in where.

We were worried about accidentally attaching the arms backwards, but the bottom of the arms are helpfully labeled with R and L to avoid any mix ups. The only issue we ran into was figuring out how to attach the backrest without an extra set of hands, but if you have a friend nearby this chair should easily come together in less than ten minutes.

Assembly: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: Design

Mesh material perfect tension

Leather headrest

Accent colors are bright

With a sharp silhouette, the Eureka Ergonomics Typhon is a gaming chair that certainly can’t be mistaken for a traditional office chair. It has dynamic, racer-back accents, which are vibrantly-colored while the rest of the chair is classic black, aside from the metal underside of the arm rests. The mesh lining is taut but flexible and offers smart lumbar support as well so it automatically adjusts the firmness and depth around your pressure points.

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Under the seat, there are two levers, one on the right side and one on the left. The left lever locks the back into place, allowing you to keep the back at the perfect angle or leaving it free to tilt. On the right side is the familiar height-adjusting lever.

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

The armrests on either side are topped with foam and have large silver buttons on the side that control their respective height. The height adjustment is the only part of the arms that locks into place, leaving the side to side, front and back, and rotation of the arms free to be adjusted at any time.

Design: 5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: Performance

4D armrest

Smooth roller

Basically everything is adjustable

What the Eureka Ergonomics Typhon gaming chair boasts is ergonomics and customizability, and they follow through beautifully. For example, when we first used the chair, it felt like we were sliding off, like there wasn’t much room to comfortably sit.

That was before we realized the depth of the seat of the chair is adjustable, sliding in or out to give you more – or less – room to settle your booty on. Once we found the honey spot, this chair became easy to settle into for a full day of gaming.

The mesh seating combined with the lumbar support only encouraged us to continue our all-day gaming sesh. Keeping up on good posture is also made easy, thanks to the self-adjusting backrest. And when we need a good stretch, the reclining backrest is there to allow us to confidently lean back without fear of tipping over.

Movement in general is supported on this chair. The wheels roll smoothly on polished concrete while the 4D armrests can be easily moved to accommodate whatever position you sit in.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the Eureka Ergonomics Typhon?

(Image credit: Future / Ally Thomas)

Buy it if...

You need an all-day chair

Thanks to the self-adjusting backrest and the plethora of other adjustable options, this chair can be comfortably used all day

You like to game in style

The racerback chair’s highlight colors are vibrant and do an excellent job complimenting the silhouette of the chair

You’re a fidgety person

Because let's be honest – the clicks while adjusting the armrests was incredibly satisfying for someone who can’t sit still, and the smoothly reclining back made stretching and moving in place comfortable.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

While $499 is a fair price for the type of quality chair Eureka is offering, the price is still a bit high for most people on a budget.

You’re a larger gamer

The mesh seat material is only guaranteed to support up to 275 pounds, so larger buyers should be aware before purchasing

Eureka Ergonomics Typhon: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value While there are several features that justify the price-point, there’s still plenty of adjustable chairs at more affordable prices. 4 / 5 Assembly The Eureka Ergonomic Typhon came with few parts and fairly simple instructions. 4.5 / 5 Design With vibrant colors accenting the otherwise all-black chair, the gamer aesthetic is present but not loud enough to be off-putting. 5 / 5 Performance The smart lumbar support works wonders for all-day use, and every adjustable feature works smoothly to ensure user comfort. 5 / 5 Total Both highly adjustable and comfortable enough for all-day use, it seems like nothing was sacrificed in the making of this chair. Just make sure to adjust your budget accordingly. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed January 2022

