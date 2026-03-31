Crimson Desert actor Alec Newman says Pearl Abyss kept changing the game's story throughout development

Newman says he kept having to push "about story and character as much as I could"

He suggests the studio "kept changing the goalpost" and even changed Kliff's name

Alec Newman, the voice behind Crimson Desert's protagonist, Kliff, has revealed that he had to keep pushing Pearl Abyss for clarity on the game's story and his character during the many years of development.

Speaking in an interview in the Friends Per Second Podcast, Newman discussed the game at length and said that he worked on it "on and off" for five years while "recording various iterations of this character at various stages of development."

"Nearly two years into recording, they sort of said, 'Well, we're going to start recording in earnest now.' And I went, 'what the hell do you mean? We've been doing this for ages!'" Newman exclaimed.

Article continues below