I listened to 90+ audiobooks whilst building successful businesses – here are the only 8 you really need
From productivity hacks to innovative marketing strategies, these 8 books changed the way I work
When I discovered Audible back in 2017, it felt like unlocking a business superpower.
I’d always loved devouring business books, but with a hectic schedule, my addiction to knowledge building was restricted to bedtime reading and the occasional long commute.
Audiobooks changed everything. Suddenly, I was learning about extreme ownership whilst walking the dog, getting insights from an elite business school whilst driving, and developing negotiation skills at the gym. In fact, if a task didn’t require my ears, they were listening to an audiobook.
Today, my digital library has over 90 titles in it. Out of all of them, these are the eight that helped me launch four successful businesses, double down on productivity, and rewrite my approach to entrepreneurship.
From ecommerce brands to martial arts gyms, I've been building and launching businesses since 2017. That is about the same time I discovered audiobooks. Since then, I've built 4 successful businesses and listened to more than 90 books.
Try Audible for free for 30 days
You can buy all the books on this list individually, but with prices starting around $15, it is usually more cost-effective to take out a membership.
Memberships start at $8.99/mo and let you download one audiobook a month. Plus, sign up now to get a 30-day free trial.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
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