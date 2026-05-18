When I discovered Audible back in 2017, it felt like unlocking a business superpower.



I’d always loved devouring business books, but with a hectic schedule, my addiction to knowledge building was restricted to bedtime reading and the occasional long commute.

Audiobooks changed everything. Suddenly, I was learning about extreme ownership whilst walking the dog, getting insights from an elite business school whilst driving, and developing negotiation skills at the gym. In fact, if a task didn’t require my ears, they were listening to an audiobook.



Today, my digital library has over 90 titles in it. Out of all of them, these are the eight that helped me launch four successful businesses, double down on productivity, and rewrite my approach to entrepreneurship.

Selected by: Selected by: Owain Williams SMB Editor at TechRadar Pro From ecommerce brands to martial arts gyms, I've been building and launching businesses since 2017. That is about the same time I discovered audiobooks. Since then, I've built 4 successful businesses and listened to more than 90 books.