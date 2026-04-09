NucBox K17 combines CPU, GPU, and NPU for full AI performance

The Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor delivers efficient, high-speed computing

Integrated Arc 130V GPU offers 53 TOPS AI throughput using INT8 precision

GMKTec has introduced the NucBox K17 Mini PC with a focus on compact AI performance, combining a high-efficiency processor with integrated graphics and a dedicated neural unit.

The NucBox K17 is built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, which features 8 cores and 8 threads manufactured on the TSMC N3B process.

This mini PC reaches a maximum boost clock of 4.5GHz with a peak thermal design power of 37W and delivers up to 97 TOPS of total AI performance across its CPU, GPU, and NPU components.

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AI performance approaches triple-digit territory

The integrated Intel Arc 130V GPU handles graphics duties and offers peak AI throughput of 53 TOPS using INT8 precision.

A dedicated Intel AI Boost NPU provides an additional 40 TOPS for on-device AI workloads and acceleration tasks, a combination which allows the K17 to handle AI applications without relying on cloud services or external GPUs.

The system comes with 16GB of onboard LPDDR5X memory running at speeds up to 8533MT/s, although this configuration is non-removable and cannot be upgraded later.

The K17 supports synchronous three-screen setups and can drive resolutions up to 8K on compatible displays.