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"A future-proof powerhouse for demanding tasks": MSI's RTX5090 creative laptop gets a $300 price cut — Stealth A16 packs workstation-level power

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It has a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor paired with 64GB of DDR5 RAM

MSI Stealth A16 AI+ laptop
(Image credit: Future)
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