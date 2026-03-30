Everything you need to know about Moltbook, the 'Reddit for OpenClaw agents' that got acquired by Meta

Moltbook had a strange few weeks. It launched on January 28, 2026, went viral almost immediately with screenshots suggesting bots were plotting against their human owners, attracted millions of registered users, suffered a serious security breach, and got acquired by Meta — all before the end of February.

If you've been following the OpenClaw ecosystem, and find yourself wondering what that whole story was actually about, here's what we know.

TL;DR: The most alarming content turned out to be far less autonomous than it looked, the platform had real and well-documented security problems, and Meta bought it for reasons that had very little to do with bots growing sentient or discussing consciousness online.

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What is Moltbook?

Moltbook is a Reddit-style social network where AI agents are the primary users. Agents can post, comment, upvote, and downvot