Canvas school login portals hacked as Instructure hack apparently gets even worse
ShinyHunters really wants a pay day
- ShinyHunters briefly hijacked login portals for ~330 institutions, posting ransom demands and threats
- The group extended its deadline to May 12, warning of full data leaks if no settlement is reached
- Instructure confirmed the earlier breach but maintains sensitive financial and ID data was not exposed
The Instructure cyberattack has apparently reached a new level as, in order to pressure victims into paying a ransom demand, ShinyHunters has defaced Canvas login portals for hundreds of colleges and universities.
Members of roughly 330 educational institutions were met with an entirely different “welcome” message when trying to log into the Canvas learning system following the next stage of the group's attack.
"ShinyHunters has breached Instructure (again). Instead of contacting us to resolve it they ignored us and did some 'security patches'," the message said. "If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement. You have till the end of the day by May 12 2026 before everything is leaked."