'The stakes are high: a misconfigured payment flow doesn’t just produce a bad answer, it moves real money': Amazon Bedrock teams up with Coinbase and Stripe to let AI agents carry out transactions using stablecoins
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By Craig Hale published
AWS is preparing for AI agent payments in the future
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- AWS Bedrock AgentCore Payments is an agentic payment system for micropayments
- Coinbase and Stripe are the first partners to support payments that can be less than one cent
- Amazon also knows that agents will be making bigger payments for humans soon
AI agents will soon be able to make payments on your behalf using stablecoins thanks to Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Payments, launched in preview through a partnership with Coinbase and Stripe.
The company explained in a blog post how the emerging system is being designed for a future in which AI agents can pay for web content, APIs, MCP servers and other agents.
"Services, tools, and content must be designed for humans and agents," the company declared.
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