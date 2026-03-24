What OpenAI’s 4% checkout fee means for the future of commerce

OpenAI recently introduced a 4% checkout fee for Shopify merchants selling through ChatGPT. It looks like a simple transaction cost but it signals something much bigger in the evolution of agentic commerce.

Max Sinclair Social Links Navigation CEO of AI visibility scaleup Azoma.

At 4%, it’s cheaper than Amazon’s 8–15% referral fees. But this isn’t about price. It’s about control. Where Amazon charges for access to traffic, OpenAI is positioning itself as the system that shapes the purchasing decision itself. The fee is simply the first step in claiming that ground.

The urgency is obvious, OpenAI reportedly burns around $400 million a month. Unlike Google, it can’t afford to wait years to figure out monetization. It needs revenue now. So it is moving first - and in platform shifts, first movers tend to set the rules.

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From marketplaces to agents

For two decades, digital commerce has revolved around destinations. Consumers search, scroll marketplaces, compare listings and click ads. Platforms monetize attention and traffic. The advent of Agentic commerce flips that model.

If ChatGPT becomes the default assistant making purchases on your behalf, discovery no longer happens on a results page. It happens inside a recommendation. The marketplace becomes an execution layer, not a decision-maker.

Value moves upstream, from whoever hosts the catalogue to whoever guides the choice. The interface is no longer a storefront or a search bar, it’s an AI you trust.

How the market will respond

Google will almost certainly follow in OpenAI’s footsteps, but because its core business already prints cash, it can afford patience. It can wait until the economics are obvious and merchant adoption is proven.

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OpenAI doesn’t have that luxury. It has to move early. By the time others arrive, behavior may already have changed. Discovery won’t be about rankings or bids, but about which agent a consumer trusts to decide for them. The real competition won’t be between marketplaces, it will be between AIs.

Every major platform transition follows this pattern. One player moves out of necessity. Others follow once the model works, but the early mover defines how monetization happens.

What brands need to understand

For brands, this isn’t theoretical. The implications are immediate. Commerce will no longer be won through marketplace placement or paid search alone, it will be won through recommendation.

If an AI agent doesn’t understand your product, trust it, and consider it relevant, you simply won’t appear. If you don’t appear, you might as well not exist.

That changes the optimization playbook. Structured data, clear positioning and direct integrations matter more than bidding higher. Relevance and trust will replace spend and traffic.

Agents are becoming relationship builders by remembering preferences, context and history. They won’t present ten options and ask users to choose. They’ll surface one or two that fit best. Where shrinks the competition will intensify.

Traditional metrics such as clicks and impressions capture less value in a world where agents transact directly. Merchants need to treat agent visibility as a top-of-funnel metric in its own right, tracking how often their brand appears in ChatpGPT and agent responses.

For retailers outside Amazon, this is also an opportunity. Shopify merchants, Walmart and independent sellers can become default suppliers inside AI agents used by hundreds of millions of people. The playing field resets for anyone prepared to adapt early.

The new commercial infrastructure

It’s a mistake to see the 4% fee as a margin question, when in reality it’s infrastructure. We’re moving from reactive commerce - where customers hunt for products - to predictive commerce, where intelligent systems anticipate needs and act on our behalf. The agent becomes the gateway.

Everything else becomes fulfilment.

Agentic commerce is already here, and OpenAI’s checkout fee is simply the first clear signal that the monetization layer has arrived with it.

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