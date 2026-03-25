Agentalent.ai lets companies hire AI agents to handle defined business functions

Enterprises can evaluate agent profiles before selecting them for specific operational roles

Agents undergo authentication, authorization, and capability checks prior to deployment

monday.com has introduced Agentalent.ai, a platform which allows organizations to post roles and select AI agents to perform defined business functions.

Built in collaboration with AWS and Anthropic, the system relies on frontier models designed for complex enterprise workloads.

Early interest from companies such as Wix and Mesh Payments suggests that some organizations are exploring agent-based automation to handle marketing, campaign execution, and operational tasks.

Article continues below

Early enterprise interest signals potential demand

While the concept echoes traditional hiring, the "workers" in this case are autonomous software agents rather than humans.

Before deployment, agents on Agentalent.ai undergo authentication, authorization, and capability checks to verify their readiness for operational work.

monday.com states that these safeguards allow companies to test performance and introduce accountability.

However, it remains unclear how rigorous these checks are, and how performance metrics are standardized across different agent types.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Enterprises can review agent profiles, evaluate suitability for specific roles, and make selections based on business needs, mirroring conventional recruitment processes, but it completely removes the human element.

The platform also serves as a bridge for developers and builders creating autonomous agents.

Agentalent.ai streamlines onboarding, contract management, and billing, providing a direct route into enterprise environments.

monday.com claims that its 250,000-strong customer base is beginning to manage portfolios of AI agents, with dozens, or eventually hundreds, operating alongside human teams.

This two-sided ecosystem aims to facilitate agent deployment while providing developers a clearer path to enterprise adoption, although the pace of adoption and integration challenges remain uncertain.

"Every company will soon have a blended workforce of humans and AI agents," said Roy Mann, co-founder and co-CEO of monday.com.

"As organizations face both talent gaps and the challenge of adopting AI, Agentalent.ai helps companies define roles, evaluate capability, and onboard AI agents alongside human teams using processes they already understand. As these agents become increasingly capable of operational work, I invite every company to open its ideal AI position and let us help find the right match."

The launch marks Monday Agent Labs' first public platform, with additional innovations already in development to expand enterprise adoption and management of AI agents.

The success of this AI tool will likely depend on agent reliability, standardized qualification metrics, and enterprises' capacity to integrate these agents.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.