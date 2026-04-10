Hostinger Agents provides small businesses with guidance across multiple business functions

Each AI agent specializes in one discipline, offering focused expertise

Atlas onboarding agent identifies issues and delivers actionable insights within minutes

Small business owners often struggle to access specialist expertise without spending thousands of dollars on freelance consultants, SEO professionals, or legal advisors.

To try and address this need, Hostinger has introduced Hostinger Agents, a suite of seven AI-driven assistants designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses with practical, actionable guidance across multiple business functions.

Unlike generic AI tools which try to do everything, each agent is built around a specific discipline and works like a specialist, enabling owners to get support normally reserved for larger teams.

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Onboarding and real-time problem solving

From the outset, users are guided by Atlas, an onboarding agent that analyzes the user’s website or setup and immediately delivers practical insights.

Atlas identifies potential issues, suggests fixes, and helps resolve real problems within minutes, setting the stage for deeper, task-specific assistance.

Once onboarded, clients can access seven specialized AI agents covering business strategy, content creation, SEO, marketing, legal guidance, customer communications, and sales outreach.

Each agent understands the user’s context and can generate practical outputs, including images, copy, audits, or proposals, without requiring constant oversight:

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- The AI business advisor, North, focuses on strategy, planning, pricing, and growth decisions.

- Quill handles creative writing tasks such as blog posts, product descriptions, and website copy.

- Scout provides keyword research, competitor analysis, site structure recommendations, and other SEO insights.