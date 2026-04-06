Your marketing stack is an attack surface – is security watching?

Picture this: an enterprise employee clicks on what appears to be a verified ad from a trusted brand on Google. But the ad is anything but verified – it’s convincingly spoofed and redirects to a scammer-controlled domain.

The real brand has no idea it’s being imitated, security has no record of the breach, and Google’s own reviewers never saw the malicious content. Still, the unaware employee enters the “trusted” environment and hands over their login or downloads compromised software, creating an exploitable leak of unknown origin.

Mike Schrobo Social Links Navigation CEO and Founder of Fraud Blocker.

A recently unearthed scam did just this for years by cloaking fake ads and tricking the internet’s biggest ad platform into serving them. It’s the latest in a growing trend of weaponized ad fraud at scale, a scam that not only drains marketing budgets but also threatens cybersecurity.

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Increasingly, the enterprise ad stack is the attack surface and fighting back requires security and marketing teams to address it as one.

Ad fraud at scale is now a security problem

In February, researchers announced the discovery of 1Campaign, a fully managed criminal toolkit for malvertizing, phishing, and credential theft. The cloaking tool tricked Google into approving malicious ads by showing different content to different visitors.

The fraud-as-a-service platform profiled every visitor – based on factors like IP ranges, geographic locations, and behavioral patterns – to determine what they would see next.

Security researchers, ad platform reviewers, and automated scanners were instantly flagged and directed to a harmless white page.