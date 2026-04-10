Why CIOs need a single source of truth for digital operations

During a service disruption, teams lose valuable time when data and insights are scattered across dashboards, chat threads, tickets and runbooks that only a few people trust. The work can quickly shift away from the goal of restoring service to reconciling facts.

For CIOs, this is why a single source of truth should be seen as a requirement rather than a catchphrase.

Eric Johnson Social Links Navigation Chief Information Officer at PagerDuty.

Fragmentation hides the blast radius

Most organizations did not plan to build fragmented digital operations. It happens one decision at a time.

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A team adopts a new monitoring tool. Another team adds a workflow integration. Runbooks live in a wiki. API tokens multiply. Ownership changes while documentation does not. Over time, the operational picture splinters.

When an incident happens, the splinters slow everything down. Duplicate alerts flood in, escalation paths are unclear and leaders get different versions of reality depending on who they ask. This is how a technical issue becomes an extended disruption.

What “single source of truth” looks like

A single source of truth does not mean one tool to replace all others. It means an incident management hub that pulls context into one place, keeps it current and makes it easy for teams to agree on the facts.

CIOs should insist that an incident management hub has these five capabilities.