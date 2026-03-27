Physical AI: The Next Great Manufacturing Shift

Manufacturing is at an inflection point. The industry's workforce is ageing, and it has not yet cracked the code on attracting the next generation of workers.

At the same time, AI tools present a host of opportunities, including those that may help address the workforce challenge.

Yet, some manufacturers hesitate to commit for a number of reasons, not least of which are networking considerations and cybersecurity concerns.

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Michael Weller Social Links Navigation Practice Leader for Verizon Business' Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities (MEU) team.

In my conversations with manufacturing leaders, I hear the same tension repeatedly: they recognize the potential, but they're wary of the risks.

The manufacturers that will pull ahead in 2026 are those that jettison their assumptions and lean into the next-generation tools that have the power to optimize the factory floor - and attract the young workers needed to run it.

How Emerging Technologies Like Physical AI Are Transforming Manufacturing

Physical AI is ushering in an era of enhanced collaboration between humans and autonomous machines. Computer vision is transforming quality control by providing a real-time view of factory assets, anticipating and preventing collisions, spills, and other errors before they occur.

Combined with digital twins and sensors, this technology can identify and predict machine faults, enabling plant managers and engineers to intervene before minor issues escalate into breakdowns. The result: extended machine lifetimes, reduced downtime, and improved operational efficiency.

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Of course, many manufacturers remain uncertain - not opposed to AI, but unsure where to direct their computing power for maximum impact. The advent of Industry 4.0 and IoT devices, which paved the way for Physical AI, also created new potential for cybersecurity risks, reinforcing that caution.

But this is where I see the most productive shift in mindset happening right now. Manufacturers are increasingly recognizing that AI can be the bulwark against cyberattacks, not the source of risk.

A good example of this is what is sometimes referred to as "AI shells" - AI layers that wrap around legacy systems, infer the types of security risks those devices and systems have been exposed to, and act as a protective barrier to prevent compromises.