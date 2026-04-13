How to deploy physical AI effectively

Most of today’s enterprise AI still operates within the boundaries of cloud datacenters.

It handles digital tasks well like analysis or personalization, but it struggles when intelligence needs to be applied in the physical world, where decisions need to be instant and IT infrastructure is shifting.

Models are therefore becoming smaller and more specialized by running on edge hardware and responding to constantly changing data streams.

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Mohan Varthakavi Social Links Navigation Vice president of software development, AI and edge at Couchbase.

Physical AI embeds intelligence directly into vehicles, warehouses, aircrafts, retail spaces and industrial systems.

It’s designed for environments where connectivity drops, latency matters and operations cannot stop because a network link has failed.

As organizations deploy more sensors and edge devices, this model is becoming an operational requirement.

Data management is critical to the AI stack

Every physical AI application depends on access to consistent local data, regardless of network quality. Decisions draw on maps, sensor inputs, telemetry, contextual information and model states, all of which must remain available even when devices, vehicles or machines are disconnected from the cloud for hours.

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This creates three core technical requirements. First, latency must approach zero. Even the shortest round trip to the cloud is too slow for millisecond-critical decisions. An autonomous vehicle detecting a sudden obstacle, a warehouse robot identifying a missing item or a smart manufacturing system responding to equipment changes cannot wait for a remote API response; the decisions must be made locally.

Second, data must remain available despite weak connectivity. Many operational environments have volatile connections, so physical AI systems must continue to function offline. This “offline-first” approach ensures that data storage, inference and decision logic remain operational even when cloud access is unavailable.

Third, the compute must be efficient. Edge hardware is inherently constrained, which