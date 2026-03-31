Automated systems now generate more internet traffic than humans

AI crawlers dominate data collection across most major online platforms

Most automated traffic concentrates in retail, media, and travel sectors

Bots have officially surpassed human users as the dominant source of traffic on the internet, new research has claimed.

The State of AI Traffic report by Human Sec found automated traffic grew nearly eight times faster than human activity in 2025.

"The internet as a whole was created with this very basic notion that there's a human being on the other side of the computer screen, and that notion is very rapidly being replaced," said Stu Solomon, CEO of Human Security.

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Three categories of AI-driven traffic

The report divides AI-driven traffic into three distinct categories based on how automated systems interact with websites.

Training crawlers represent the largest share at 67.5%, and these systems primarily collect data for building and improving AI models.

AI scrapers account for roughly 31.9% of traffic, focusing on real-time data extraction for search tools and AI assistants that need up-to-date information.

A small but rapidly expanding segment known as agentic AI made up just 1.7% by the end of 2025.