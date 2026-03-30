World Backup Day 2026: All the news, updates and advice from our experts
Prepare for World Backup Day 2026
Welcome to our live coverage of World Backup Day 2026 - here we will be sharing all the biggest news, deals, and advice to help keep your data safe for another year!
Keeping your important files and precious memories backed-up securely using a backup strategy might sound like overkill, but if your drive fails or your data is encrypted by a malicious program, you'll be kicking yourself for not backing up sooner.
Don't worry though, we've rounded up
- advice from our experts to make sure your data is protected
- horror tales from our team and elsewhere to remind you of what can happen
- exclusive deals from our backup partners to keep your data safe
- backup content from our extensive archive
- data backup stories around the world
- And much more!
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What is World Backup Day anyway?
The first mention of World Backup Day was by Ismail Jadun on Reddit back on the 30th of March 2011, but the original post has since been lost to the sands of time (should have backed it up!). The choice of date was entirely deliberate, giving birth to the event's tagline: 'Don't be an April Fool. Backup your data.'
World Backup Day has since become an annual fixture in the global tech calendar with tens of thousands of articles, deals, and news stories every year. It even has it's own multi-lingual website.
The World Backup Day Pledge
From somewhere in it's history, World Backup Day developed a semi-official pledge: “I solemnly swear to backup my important documents and precious memories on March 31st. #WorldBackupDay”.
It isn't legally binding, of course. Which is a shame because the world would be a much better place for both to consumers and businesses and large enterprises. Like an oath of office, Chief Data Officers should make it a yearly tradition.
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