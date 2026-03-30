World Backup Day 2026: All the news, updates and advice from our experts

Welcome to our live coverage of World Backup Day 2026 - here we will be sharing all the biggest news, deals, and advice to help keep your data safe for another year!

Keeping your important files and precious memories backed-up securely using a backup strategy might sound like overkill, but if your drive fails or your data is encrypted by a malicious program, you'll be kicking yourself for not backing up sooner.

Don't worry though, we've rounded up