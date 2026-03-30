World Backup Day 2026: All the news, updates and advice from our experts

Prepare for World Backup Day 2026

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World Backup Day 2026
Future/Worldbackupday.com (Image credit: © Future)

Welcome to our live coverage of World Backup Day 2026 - here we will be sharing all the biggest news, deals, and advice to help keep your data safe for another year!

Keeping your important files and precious memories backed-up securely using a backup strategy might sound like overkill, but if your drive fails or your data is encrypted by a malicious program, you'll be kicking yourself for not backing up sooner.

  • advice from our experts to make sure your data is protected
  • horror tales from our team and elsewhere to remind you of what can happen
  • exclusive deals from our backup partners to keep your data safe
  • backup content from our extensive archive
  • data backup stories around the world
  • And much more!
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What is World Backup Day anyway?

The World Backup Day Pledge

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Back in the days, backup was solely mostly on shiny discs because they were so cheap (Image credit: sattahipbeach / Shutterstock)

From somewhere in it's history, World Backup Day developed a semi-official pledge: “I solemnly swear to backup my important documents and precious memories on March 31st. #WorldBackupDay”.

It isn't legally binding, of course. Which is a shame because the world would be a much better place for both to consumers and businesses and large enterprises. Like an oath of office, Chief Data Officers should make it a yearly tradition.

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