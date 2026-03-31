'The browser has become the new endpoint': New NordLayer browser looks to help boost SMB security like never before - here's what it can do
NordLayer is jumping into the browser arena
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- NordLayer launches secure browser aimed at SMBs relying on SaaS apps
- Features include Shadow IT management, DLP controls, IP anonymization, and zero‑trust browsing
- Designed to protect against phishing, malicious extensions, and session hijacking while simplifying admin oversight
NordLayer has launched its own browser, claiming it “fills the gap” left by inadequate consumer browsers and poorly built enterprise ones.
The new NordLayer Browser
is built primarily for small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those that use many Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. The company says browsers are the new security perimeter and current products aren’t addressing the issue properly.Article continues below
Browser is "the new endpoint"
Andrius Buinovskis, head of product at NordLayer argues that, as companies increasingly depend on web