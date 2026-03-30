Another worrying macOS malware scheme has been discovered — here's how to stay safe
Malwarebytes discovered Infiniti Stealer
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- Malwarebytes uncovers Infiniti Stealer targeting macOS via ClickFix social engineering
- Victims tricked into running malicious Terminal code, bypassing traditional defenses
- Stealer compiled with Nuitka, exfiltrates browser credentials, Keychain data, wallets, and screenshots
MacOS devices are being increasingly targeted with malware, as security researchers discover yet another infostealer variant in the wild.
Malwarebytes published an in-depth report on a piece of malware called Infiniti Stealer, which was apparently compiled in a rather unusual fashion.
Infiniti Stealer is apparently distributed via a ClickFix social engineering attack. A ClickFix attack tricks the victim by presenting a “problem” and, at the same time, offering a “solution”. In this case, Malwarebytes says the victims are being redirected to update-check[.]com (most likely through phishing emails claiming certain software needs updating in order to work properly) where they are shown a benign-looking CAPTCHA.Article continues below