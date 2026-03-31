SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD deal: One of the best rugged portable drives we've tested gets a big discount for World Backup Day
Deals
By Wayne Williams published
The 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro rugged portable SSD gets a World Backup Day discount
Sign up with your email below to instantly access member features, newsletters and exclusive Insider perks
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Latest in phones
News, deals, reviews, guides and more on the newest smartphonesStart reading
Latest in computing
News, deals, reviews, guides and more on the newest computing gadgetsStart reading
Start exploring exclusive deals, expert advice and more
Member Rewards
Unlock and manage exclusive Techradar member rewards.
The 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro rugged portable SSD gets a World Backup Day discount