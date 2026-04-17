The 4TB SanDisk Extreme is one of the best rugged portable SSDs we've ever tested — and it’s over $300 off right now
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By Wayne Williams published
Loads of room for files and a rugged design that can take life's hard knocks
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Loads of room for files and a rugged design that can take life's hard knocks