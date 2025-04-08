Amstel Gold Race 2025 live stream: Watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

The cobbled classics are done and dusted and its now time for the climbers to shine on the smoother, steeper slopes of the Ardennes. The Amstel Gold Race – the only Classic held in the Netherlands – is the youngest of the Spring Classics which together with Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, forms the iconic 'Ardennes Trilogy'.

Read on and we'll explain how to watch Amstel Gold Race 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race has a stellar line up of riders including the biggest star of them all, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG). Hoping they can topple the King though will be former winners Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and returning after a long time out following a training crash the Belgian superstar Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).

Covering 255.9 kilometers the constantly twisting and turning route packs in 34 vicious climbs spread across the hilly Zuid-Limburg region in the southern Netherlands. The key obstacles on the route are the Gulperberg, Kruisberg, Eyserbosweg, and Fromberg which all come in a brutal 11 kilometres stretch. Following this the race hits the Keuterberg which ramps up to 22% at one point then 10 kilometres later the second ascent of the iconic Cauberg with ramps hitting 12.8%.

The race will likely be decided in the final 20 kilometers (unless Pogačar has already set off on one of his trademark long range attacks ) on the climbs of the Kuitenbergweg, the Bemelerberg and the final ascent of the Cauberg which comes 2.5km before the line.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Amstel Gold Race live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Amstel Gold Race 2025 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium, France, Australia and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Amstel Gold Race 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTVin France, SBSin Australia or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium, France, Australia or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Amstel Gold Race live stream from abroad

The Amstel Gold Race is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2025 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Amstel Gold Race on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US, but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Amstel Gold Race live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Amstel Gold Race on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Amstel Gold Race live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Amstel Gold Race on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch the Tour of Flanders on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.