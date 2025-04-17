How to watch Tour of the Alps 2025 for free: live stream UCI World Tour stage race online

Stream the Tour of the Alps FREE on Rai (Italy) and ORF (Austria)

Race starts Monday, 21st April

Formally the Giro del Trentino but recently rebranded the Tour of the Alps, this five-day stage race based in the Tirol, Südtirol and Trentino regions of Italy and Austria will give riders a taste of some proper mountains a few weeks before the Giro d'Italia starts.

Tour of the Alps 2025 race preview

The 48th edition of the Tour of the Alps is one of the most mountainous races on the whole calendar climbing a gargantuan 14,700 metres over the 739 kilometre route. Of the five stages the first four are all classed as 'mountain stages' with only the final short stage around Leinz afforded the lesser title of 'Hilly'

Starting in San Lorenzo Dorsino in Italy the race heads in a north easterly direction to conclude in Austria after crossing multiple peaks each day with the toughest test coming on stage two, the 178 kilometres from Mezzolombardo to Sterzing.

Favourites for the overall win will be 2023 victor Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl – Trek) keen to get his season back on track after recent illness together with Aussie Jai Hindley (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) and the young British rider Max Poole (Team Picnic PostNL). Other riders to keep an eye on will be Paul Double (Team Jayco AlUla), Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) and Geoghegan Hart's team mate Giulio Ciccone (Lidl – Trek).

How to watch the Tour of the Alps 2025 for FREE

You can watch the Tour of the Alps 2025 live streams for FREE on Rai (Italy) and ORF (Austria) to catch all the coverage.

How to watch Tour of the Alps live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tour of the Alps on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Tour of the Alps live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

How to watch Tour of the Alps live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tour of the Alps on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Tour of the Alps stages 2025

Stage 1 | Monday April 21 | San Lorenzo Dorsino – San Lorenzo Dorsino, 148.5km

| Monday April 21 | San Lorenzo Dorsino – San Lorenzo Dorsino, 148.5km Stage 2 | Tuesday April 22 | Mezzolombardo – Sterzing, 178km

| Tuesday April 22 | Mezzolombardo – Sterzing, 178km Stage 3 | Wednesday April 23 | Sterzing – Innichen, 145.5km

| Wednesday April 23 | Sterzing – Innichen, 145.5km Stage 4 | Thursday April 24 | Sillian – Obertilliach, 162.7km

| Thursday April 24 | Sillian – Obertilliach, 162.7km Stage 5 | Friday April 25 | Lienz – Lienz, 112.2km