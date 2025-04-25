How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 live stream: catch the classic race online

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is the climber's monument, a savage race set on a 252km course in Wallonia, the French speaking half of Belgium. This year the 111th edition of the race packs in 3700 meters of climbing with the final ascent the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons coming 13 kilometres from the finish line.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège brings the curtain down on the spring classics in the most violent fashion possible with multiple horrendous climbs set at regular intervals throughout the second half of its 260km distance.

Roads such as the Côte de Saint-Roch, Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu, La Redoute, and finally the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, wear down the riders leaving only the very strongest able to fight for the win.

With no Mathieu van der Poel to challenge him, the overwhelming favourite is last year's winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG). Hoping he has a rare off day will be Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) looking for his first monument win, Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla), Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL), and the returning double winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step).

Read on and we'll explain how to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 live stream for FREE online

Cycling fans in Belgium, France and Australia will get to watch a FREE Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTV in France or SBSin Australia.

If you're a resident of Belgium, France, or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live stream from abroad

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the UK, the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.