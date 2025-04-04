Tour of Flanders live stream 2025: Watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

How-to
By published

How to watch the biggest day of bike racing in Belgium, the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen, without cable

Team Alpecin-Deceuninck Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel rides at the Paterberg hill during the men&#039;s Tour of Flanders one day cycling race in 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Tom Goyvaerts/Belga/AFP)
Jump to:

Watch Tour of Flanders 2025 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, April 6
  • Race start time: 10.00am BST / 5.00am ET / 8.00pm AEDT
  • Coverage starts: 8.45am BST / 3.45am ET / 6.45pm AEDT
  • Approx. finish time: 4.00pm BST / 9.00am ET

Best Streams

In the eyes of Belgian cycling fans the Tour of Flanders or Ronde van Vlaanderen as it's know locally is BIGGER THAN CHRISTMAS. They will be lining the roads in the tens of thousands to catch site of their heroes doing battle on the famous cobbled climbs and the impending contest between Mathieu van der Poel, and World Champion Tadej Pogačar has them salivating in anticipation.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The wait is over—it's time for the one and only Ronde van Vlaanderen, the day Flanders comes to a standstill to witness another legend etched into cycling history. The second of cycling's five Monuments, set on the iconic Hellingen, is the climax of what’s known as Flemish Holy Week.

This year, all eyes are on Mathieu van der Poel and World Champion Tadej Pogačar — whenever they clash, it's like a lit match in a box of fireworks. Lurking behind are contenders like triple Gent-Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen, time trial powerhouse Filippo Ganna, and Belgian favorite Wout van Aert, hungry for redemption.

The 268km route features 16 cobbled climbs and 7 flat cobbled sections, including the Eikenberg, Koppenberg, Molenberg, and the brutal Oude Kwaremont, tackled three times. The final test comes on the steep Paterberg — just 13km from the finish —where the strongest will emerge.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium, France, Australia and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTVin France, SBSin Australia or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium, France, Australia or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from abroad

The Tour of Flanders is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams in the US

USA flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in the UK

UK flag

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Tour of Flanders live streams in Australia

Australian flag

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch the Tour of Flanders on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Simon Warren
Simon Warren
Contributor

Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Moeen Ali plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2025.

Can I watch the IPL for free in the UK?
The android M3GAN with messy hair and scratch marks all over her face after a fight

The M3GAN 2.0 trailer teases a new rival for the iconic android doll and I can't wait for this showdown
Copilot April 2025 Update

I didn’t care about Copilot, but this massive upgrade could make Microsoft’s AI the personal assistant I’ve always wanted
See more latest
Most Popular
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Moeen Ali plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2025.
Can I watch the IPL for free in the UK?
Joey Spencer (L) and Tim Tszyu (R) face off during a media opportunity promoting the upcoming fight in March, 2025, in Sydney, Australia.
Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card
June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 online: stream the dystopian drama's final outing from anywhere
Paul Townend riding I Am Maximus win The Randox Grand National Handicap Chase on Grand National Day at Aintree Racecourse on April 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Grand National 2025 live stream and TV guide: How to watch the race online
The Thunderbirds celebrate victory during the Super Netball Semi Final match between NSW Swifts and Adelaide Thunderbirds at Ken Rosewall Arena
Super Netball live stream 2025: how to watch online, schedule, streaming guide
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
How to watch Japanese Grand Prix 2025: TV & live streams, schedule, start time, channel, practice continues
Fluance Ai61 stereo speakers on a desk
How to set up your new powered or active stereo speakers for the best sound
Deepak Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford of Gujrat Titans during the 2025 IPL in advance of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere today, team news, Rohit out
Haley Batten of the USA, wearing a white cycling helmet, participates in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships Women in Andorra in advance of her showing at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
UCI Mountain Bike World Series live stream: how to watch Araxá 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide
Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Vice Captain Venkatesh Iyer participates in a practice session ahead of an IPL 2025 match ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 match online from anywhere now, team news