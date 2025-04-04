Tour of Flanders live stream 2025: Watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere
How to watch the biggest day of bike racing in Belgium, the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen, without cable
- Stream Tour of Flanders FREE on SBS in Australia, Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) and NOS (The Netherlands)
- Unblock any stream with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Race: Sunday, April 6 / Time: 10.00am BST / 5.00am ET
- Men's race coverage starts: 8.45am BST / 3.45am ET
Watch Tour of Flanders 2025 Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Race start time: 10.00am BST / 5.00am ET / 8.00pm AEDT
- Coverage starts: 8.45am BST / 3.45am ET / 6.45pm AEDT
- Approx. finish time: 4.00pm BST / 9.00am ET
Best Streams
- SBS (Australia) Sporza / RTBF (Belgium), NOS (Netherlands) FREE
- FloBikes (US and CAN)
- Discovery+ (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
In the eyes of Belgian cycling fans the Tour of Flanders or Ronde van Vlaanderen as it's know locally is BIGGER THAN CHRISTMAS. They will be lining the roads in the tens of thousands to catch site of their heroes doing battle on the famous cobbled climbs and the impending contest between Mathieu van der Poel, and World Champion Tadej Pogačar has them salivating in anticipation.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
The wait is over—it's time for the one and only Ronde van Vlaanderen, the day Flanders comes to a standstill to witness another legend etched into cycling history. The second of cycling's five Monuments, set on the iconic Hellingen, is the climax of what’s known as Flemish Holy Week.
This year, all eyes are on Mathieu van der Poel and World Champion Tadej Pogačar — whenever they clash, it's like a lit match in a box of fireworks. Lurking behind are contenders like triple Gent-Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen, time trial powerhouse Filippo Ganna, and Belgian favorite Wout van Aert, hungry for redemption.
The 268km route features 16 cobbled climbs and 7 flat cobbled sections, including the Eikenberg, Koppenberg, Molenberg, and the brutal Oude Kwaremont, tackled three times. The final test comes on the steep Paterberg — just 13km from the finish —where the strongest will emerge.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from anywhere.
How to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream online
Cycling fans in Belgium, France, Australia and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTVin France, SBSin Australia or NOS in the Netherlands
If you're a resident of Belgium, France, Australia or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.
Watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from abroad
The Tour of Flanders is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams in the US
Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.
How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in the UK
With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch 2025 Tour of Flanders live streams in Australia
As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on SBS for FREE.
Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch the Tour of Flanders on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
