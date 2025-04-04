Tour of Flanders live stream 2025: Watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere

In the eyes of Belgian cycling fans the Tour of Flanders or Ronde van Vlaanderen as it's know locally is BIGGER THAN CHRISTMAS. They will be lining the roads in the tens of thousands to catch site of their heroes doing battle on the famous cobbled climbs and the impending contest between Mathieu van der Poel, and World Champion Tadej Pogačar has them salivating in anticipation.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The wait is over—it's time for the one and only Ronde van Vlaanderen, the day Flanders comes to a standstill to witness another legend etched into cycling history. The second of cycling's five Monuments, set on the iconic Hellingen, is the climax of what’s known as Flemish Holy Week.

This year, all eyes are on Mathieu van der Poel and World Champion Tadej Pogačar — whenever they clash, it's like a lit match in a box of fireworks. Lurking behind are contenders like triple Gent-Wevelgem winner Mads Pedersen, time trial powerhouse Filippo Ganna, and Belgian favorite Wout van Aert, hungry for redemption.

The 268km route features 16 cobbled climbs and 7 flat cobbled sections, including the Eikenberg, Koppenberg, Molenberg, and the brutal Oude Kwaremont, tackled three times. The final test comes on the steep Paterberg — just 13km from the finish —where the strongest will emerge.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream online

Cycling fans in Belgium, France, Australia and the Netherlands will get to watch a FREE Tour of Flanders 2025 live stream as they can tune in for free on either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium, FranceTVin France, SBSin Australia or NOS in the Netherlands

If you're a resident of Belgium, France, Australia or the Netherlands and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Tour of Flanders live stream from abroad

The Tour of Flanders is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Tour of Flanders live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch 2025 Tour of Flanders live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Tour of Flanders on SBS for FREE.

Outside Australia this weekend? If you want to watch the Tour of Flanders on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.