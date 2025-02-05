How to watch Super Bowl 2025 in Canada: livestream Chiefs vs Eagles online, TV and radio broadcasters

Super Bowl 2025 is almost upon us, with the biggest event in the NFL calendar kicking off on Sunday, 9 February. New Orleans hosts the clash between defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the two teams who conquered the playoffs to make it to the big game.

But how can Canadians watch, stream and listen to the Super Bowl 2025? Our guide below explains all, including free options for NFL fans visiting Canada this weekend.

The Chiefs are looking to make history as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and coach Reid have the chance to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. They had a 15-2 win rate in the regular season, with the Eagles boasting a 14-3 record in their conference.

With a Kendrick Lamar halftime show punctuating the big game, it's set to be unmissable. Here's how to livestream Super Bowl 2025 in Canada. Traveling? Watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

All the ways to watch Super Bowl in Canada

TSN (TV – cable login required)

(TV – cable login required) CTV (TV – cable login required)

(TV – cable login required) TSN+ (Stream – $8+Tax/month )

(Stream – $8+Tax/month ) DAZN (Stream – $19.99/month)

(Stream – $19.99/month) SiriusXM (Listen – $9.99/month)

Is the Super Bowl 2025 free to watch in Canada? Unfortunately, no. Despite being totally FREE in the US on Tubi (and on ITV in the UK and 7Plus in Australia), there's no free option to watch the Super Bowl in Canada. You'll need either a cable package or a subscription to TSN+ or DAZN to watch the Chiefs vs Eagles game. Visiting Canada whilst the game is on? Never fear, you don't have to take out a whole new subscription just to watch Super Bowl LIX. Instead, you can use a VPN to access your usual free subscription, such as Tubi, from inside Canada. We recommend NordVPN (save 70%) – scroll down for how to use a VPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 on TSN

There will be all the usual TSN build-up for the 2025 Super Bowl, with former NFL stars Jabari Greer and Jesse Palmer likely to provide expert analysis of the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

Unfortunately, though, there will be no American adverts after the Supreme Court ruling that the CRTC couldn't show the US commercials, as they had done between 2017 and 2019. That means you'll just be watching whatever ads Bell Media has purchased for the event. But you can get the ads via the NFL Game Pass – see details below.

If you don't already get TSN, contact your local cable operator – Bell, Eastlink, NorthernTel, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Telus, Access and more among them – to find out how to add TSN to your channel line-up.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 on CTV

The good news is that CTV, Canada's main national TV channel, will also be showing the 2025 Super Bowl in all its glory.

CTV has owned TSN since 2001 and the two have simulcast all the action in recent years.

Though CTV is free – as in it doesn't cost anything as an add-on – you'll need a cable connection to watch the Super Bowl and will have to punch in your provider details beforehand. So, if you don't have cable, you'll need another option.

How to livestream Super Bowl 2025 on TSN+

One such cable-alternative option is to take out a streaming-only TSN+ subscription, with monthly deals starting from $19.99. You can also pay for a year up front, which costs $199.90 and comes with a monthly saving of roughly $3.

This won't give you access to any other cable channels, but for those who just want the TSN sporting schedule, the subscription also includes Grand Slam tennis, golf, ice hockey and plenty more, it could be a good option.

If you already get TSN but want to stream the game, you can log in to TSN+ via your TV provider.

If you want watch the 2025 Super Bowl with French language commentary, then take out an RDS subscription – that's the French-language version of TSN.

How to livestream Super Bowl 2025 on DAZN

But what, we hear you cry, if you want to watch the Chiefs vs Eagles 2025 Super Bowl and enjoy all the star-studded adverts?

Well, with a DAZN subscription, you're in luck, as their Super Bowl streams feature all the bells and whistles including the ads and the halftime show.

As part of DAZN's regular monthly or yearly plans, you'll get NFL Game Pass, with the Super Bowl 2025 included. A month's access will cost $29.99, which you can cancel any time, or it's $199 upfront for the entire year. There's also a $19.99 per month option with a minimum 12-month term.

It's not just Super Bowl access you'll get either. DAZN also has the rights to Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga soccer in Canada, plus tennis, MMA and more boxing than you can shake a stick at.

How to listen to Super Bowl 2025 on SiriusXM

If it's the radio you're looking for to enjoy the 2025 Super Bowl, the SiriusXM is the best place to go.

For $9.99 a month, you'll get access to ad-free music, plus commentaries, sports talk and analysis from NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL games, and NASCAR, college sports, and plenty more.

Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl 2025 live stream

Canada is one of the few places where there isn't a free or super cheap Super Bowl 2025 live stream, so what if you're visiting from one of those countries and don't want to take out a subscription just for the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device behave like it's back home, so you won't be hindered by geo-restrictions. That means if you're traveling in Canada you could use one of the best VPNs to access your free stream back home in the US (Tubi), the UK (ITVX) or Australia (7Plus).

The VPN we recommend is NordVPN – it's the best on the market and comes at a great price.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Super Bowl 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Super Bowl by numbers

Last year's Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers brought in an average of over 10 million Canadians, which was up 16% on 2023 and set a new record as the most-watched Super Bowl on record in the Great White North. It was also in the top 5 most-watched English-language broadcasts in Canadian history. As many as 19 million unique Canadian viewers tuned in at any point, that's more than half the country's population.

An elite list of 17 Canadians have Super Bowl rings, with Roy Gerela, from Powell River, B.C., topping the lot with three wins as the Pittsburgh Steelers' winning kicker in 1975, 1976 and 1979. Mark Rypien was the first Canadian quarterback to get his hands on a ring, winning with the Washington Redskins in 1988 and 1992. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif won with the Chiefs in 2020.

What about this year? Eagles safety Sydney Brown is from London, Ontario, moving to Florida in 2016 with identical twin brother, Bengals running back Chase.