How to watch the Super Bowl for free (and in 4K)

Super Bowl LIX time? 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT

6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT Date? Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Who? Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Where? Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Halftime show? Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Kendrick Lamar & SZA TV channel? Fox (US) ITV1 (UK) TSN (CAN)

Fox (US) ITV1 (UK) TSN (CAN) Free stream? Tubi (US) ITVX UK 7Plus (OZ)

How do you stream Super Bowl LIX for free? You've came to right place because we've got everything NFL fans need to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs free online and on TV, including Kendrick Lamar's halftime show live from the 83,000-seater Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.

Options? Plenty. NFL fans can tune into a free Super Bowl live stream via Tubi in the US, ITVX in the UK, 7Plus in Australia, and Azteca 7 in Mexico. The annual NFC vs AFC showdown is also free on terrestrial TV in Germany.

Not all Super Bowl broadcasts are equal, however. UK fans wanting the most authentic experience can grab a 99p DAZN NFL Gamepass (1080p HD). Want to stream Super Bowl 59 for free and in 4K? US-based viewers can do so via Fox's Tubi platform.

We'll breakdown each of these free (or very cheap) ways to watch the Super Bowl below. Either ways, with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and President Donald Trump involved, Super Bowl 2025 is predicted to be the most-watch TV event since the 1969 moon landings.

FREE Super Bowl 2025 live stream broadcasters

(Image credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast on TV gratis on February 9 in the following countries: US (Fox), UK (ITV1 HD), Australia (7Mate), Mexico (TV Azteca) and Germany (RTL). Most broadcasters are also offering a totally free live stream:

Tubi (US) –– Fox's free streaming platform will livestream Super Bowl LIX (with all the Super Bowl ads) for free and in 4K.

Fox's free streaming platform will livestream Super Bowl LIX (with all the Super Bowl ads) for free and in 4K. ITVX (UK) –– Not fussed about Tom Brady's commentary? Watch Super Bowl LIX for free on Britain's ITVX streaming service.

Not fussed about Tom Brady's commentary? Watch Super Bowl LIX for free on Britain's ITVX streaming service. 7Plus (Australia) –– Seven's live, free Super Bowl coverage kicks off on Feb 10 from 9am AEDT on 7mate and 7plus Sport.

Seven's live, free Super Bowl coverage kicks off on Feb 10 from 9am AEDT on 7mate and 7plus Sport. Azteca 7 (Mexico) –– Mexico is packed with NFL fans, who can watch Eagles-Chiefs free on TV Azteca's streamer. No sign up required.

Mexico is packed with NFL fans, who can watch Eagles-Chiefs free on TV Azteca's streamer. No sign up required. VM Play (Ireland) –– Virgin Media Player's Super Bowl livestream is free of charge to NFL fans in Ireland.

Watch Super Bowl LIX for free in the US

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

As we've established, Fox-owned Tubi will stream the Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl for FREE and in 4K (US only). But there are a few other ways to stream the game at no cost:

Fubo 7-day free trial ($59.99+/mo)

Fubo carries Fox and starts from $74.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

DirecTV 5-day free trial ($69.99+/mo)

DirecTV Stream comes with Fox (in almost all markets), includes 4K HDR video at no extra charge and will carry Super Bowl LIX on channel 105.

Hulu+Live TV 3-day free trial ($82.99+/mo)

You can stream Super Bowl LIX – plus the halftime show, of course – live on Fox from the comfort of your home or on the go on any supported device.

YouTube TV 21-day free trial ($82.99+/mo)

Watch Super Bowl LIX live on Sunday February 9 at 1pm ET on Fox with YouTube TV. Only tuning in for the halftime show? Try YouTube TV's totally free 20 minute preview.

Sadly, Philo doesn't carry Fox, so their 7-day free trial is of no use when it comes to Super Bowl LIX. Sling TV carries Fox in select cities, but there's no free trial..

Watch Super Bowl LIX for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Super Bowl LIX will be available to watch live and for free on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.45pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30pm GMT.

Just sign up for a free ITVX account and, provided you have a valid TV licence, you won't pay a penny to watch the Chiefs-Eagles game.

You can even warm up with the 20-minute free preview – Road to Super Bowl LIX – ahead of the big night.

Oh and make sure you brew yourself a strong coffee: the match is expected to finish at around 3.30am on Monday.

Watch Super Bowl LIX for free in Australia

Looking for a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia? Eagles vs Chiefs will be free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Oz.

Also consider: Kayo Sports (from $25/month) offers a 7-day trial, meaning you can sneak in and watch Super Bowl LIX for zilch.. and then cancel.

Watch Super Bowl LIX for free in Germany

(Image credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

In Germany, Super Bowl LIX ist kostenlos – free – on RTL. However, the broadcaster is not offering a free stream to go alongside the free-to-air broadcast.

