The Super Bowl score will become clear in a few hours' time! There’s plenty of headlines around the game from Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, Taylor & Travis and the attendance of President Trump, but the biggest question of all is who will win the Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles? Here's the latest score predictions...

The two sides have met before in the biggest game in the NFL calendar, a mere two years ago at Super Bowl 57. On that occasion, the Chiefs won a tight 38-35 game thanks to a field goal from Harrison Butker, beginning a run of Championship victories that Kansas City will be looking to turn into a record breaking three-peat this year. The Eagles, meanwhile, haven’t lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 2018, although that victory did come at the expense of the legendary Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. The teams look fairly evenly matched on paper this season with the Chiefs enjoying a 15-2 record and Philly a 14-3, but who do the experts think will be victorious in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The sports columnists over at the BBC seem to agree that it’s the Chiefs' year, although they predict a close game. Mina Kimes, NFL analyst at ESPN is also picking Kansas City thanks to the talents of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Malcolm Butler, who himself has two Championships with the Patriots, thinks Eagles will be lifting the trophy tonight.

ESPN legend Chris Berman, who has predicted five out of the last six winners, predicts a Chiefs victory, citing Mahones as the likely MVP, saying “His arm and his ability to find Kelce, or the right receiver at the right time, remain something to behold.”

But what about the annual EA sports Madden simulation of the big game? That had the Eagles beating the Chiefs 23-21, a Super Bowl score that would surely please NFL bigwigs.

Whatever the outcome, it's set to be a thrilling game

Here's how to watch Eagles vs Chiefs online

One of the best things about watching the 2025 Super Bowl is that there are plenty of FREE streams all over the globe, so you can follow the Super Bowl score live tonight.

In the US, Tubi is showing a Super Bowl 2025 live stream for free with the game set to start at 6.30pm ET.

UK viewers can catch the game for free on ITV1 and ITVX, while in Australia, 7Mate and 7Plus will free stream the NFL action.

Virgin Media One and VM Play is the place to watch free in Ireland. You can also tune in for free on Azteca 7 in Mexico.

In the USA, you'll also be able to watch Fox via cable or a live TV streaming services such as Sling Blue, Fubo (free trial), Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Super Bowl in Canada live on TSN/CTV.

Across the globe, you can also follow the Super Bowl score via DAZN's NFL Game Pass (currently down to 99p/99c in many locations).

If you usually live in one of these countries but are overseas right now, use a VPN to access your regular subscriptions. New to VPNs? Check out our guidance below.

Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl 2025 live stream

Super Bowl 59 is being shown in many countries around the world, but what if you're traveling and want to watch your home stream to follow the score?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can access possibly geo-blocked streams from anyway. This means no matter where you are, you can still tune into your free Super Bowl live stream like you would at home. Right now, the best VPN is NordVPN, and you can get over 70% off when you sign up.

What was the Super Bowl score in 2024? Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in a row, edging out the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Philadelphia Eagle's last Championship win was over New England Patriots in 2018.

Can AI predict the Super Bowl score? Yes and no. AI chatbots can surface predicted Super Bowl scores published by established NFL pundits, such as CBS Sports. E.g. If you ask ChatGPT for a predicted Super Bowl score, it says that, "CBS Sports predicts an Eagles victory with a score of 31-24." You can just Google that for yourself. In any case, AI can be wrong about Super Bowl scores. In 2023 it predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would beat the Kansas City Chiefs. It was close, but the Chiefs won that game 38-35. The main takeaway here: don't go placing any Super Bowl bets based on what AI tells you.