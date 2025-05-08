How to watch the Conclave online for free - Pope Leo to appear on Vatican balcony
Ready to 'rawdog' the Papal Conclave live stream? We got you...
- Day 2: White smoke at 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST
- Pope Robert Prevost – 'Pope Leo' – to appear on Vatican balcony
The eyes of the world are on Vatican City as the College of Cardinals gathers for the Papal Conclave, the ancient process to elect a new Pope.
We're still waiting on the famous white smoke signal that announces a successful election, with millions around the globe watching and waiting for this historic moment.
Whether you're a devout Catholic or simply interested in this significant religious and cultural event, we've compiled all the ways you can watch the Conclave live, including free streams, news coverage, and premium options.
Our guide also explains how to watch from abroad using a VPN if coverage is geo-restricted in your area.
Papal Conclave live stream quick links
- Vatican News YouTube: Free live stream of the Sistine Chapel chimney
- EWTN: Free dedicated Catholic coverage
- CNN International: Available on Sling TV (7-day free trial)
- Fox News: Available on Fubo (7-day free trial)
- BBC News: Free BBC iPlayer coverage (UK only)
- Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free (30-day money-back guarantee)
How to watch the Conclave live in the USA
Americans have several options to watch the historic Conclave 2025 and the eventual white smoke announcement.
FREE options:
– Vatican News YouTube Channel: Offers a free 24/7 live stream focused on the Sistine Chapel chimney. Sure the best way to watch/rawdog the Papal Conclave like a true cardinal.
– EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network): The global Catholic network provides comprehensive coverage on their website and through their free app. Solid option here, although we prefer the convenience of YouTube.
– Local news stations: Many local affiliates are breaking into regular programming for major Conclave developments. Tune and check them out, although they won't carry uninterrupted coverage.
CABLE AND STREAMING:
– CNN: Extensive coverage available through cable providers or streaming services like Sling TV ($45.99/month with 50% of your first month). CNN. Standard stuff - they'll break to the chimney live stream when the smoke appears.
– Fox News: The best way for right-leaning catholics to enjoy the conclave. Stream it through cable or Fubo ($74.99/month with a 7-day free trial). Tip: we often watch the free international version of Fox News, which is available outside the US on the Fox website and the Fox News YouTube channel. You'll need via a VPN if visiting the States, of course.
– MSNBC: 'Pope smoke' watchers can tune in via cable or YouTube TV ($72.99/month with a free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial).
How to watch the Conclave in the UK
UK viewers have several excellent options for following the Conclave proceedings:
BBC News: Free comprehensive coverage via BBC iPlayer
Sky News: Free live stream via the Sky News website or YouTube channel
Vatican News YouTube: Direct feed of the Sistine Chapel chimney
EWTN GB: UK-focused Catholic-friendly coverage on Sky (channel 588) or free via their website.
How to watch the Conclave in Australia
ABC News: Coverage on free-to-air television and ABC iView (an awesome streaming service with tons of free content, including top dramas like Return to Paradise).
Sky News Australia: Available on Foxtel or free on the Sky News website.
Vatican News YouTube: Direct international feed. Nuff said. Papal approved.
EWTN Australia: Catholic coverage on Foxtel (channel 185) or free via their website and app. First choice for the committed 'pope smoke' viewer.
How to watch the Conclave online and from anywhere
Although the Conclave is available in many countries, you might find yourself blocked from your usual streaming service.
Try a VPN.
There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock most streaming services and stream the Conclave in style.... and you can save 70%.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Looking to access conclave live streams from anywhere? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access streamers as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Conclave 2025 live online.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting China and want to watch your free YouTube stream, you'd select 'New York'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the smoke. Head to the your usual streamer and watch for free.
Papal Conclave viewing guide
The Papal Conclave is the assembly of Cardinals of the Catholic Church who gather to elect a new Pope. The term "conclave" comes from the Latin "cum clave" meaning "with a key," referring to the Cardinals being locked inside the Sistine Chapel until they reach a decision.
Some key elements of the process:
- Cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote
- A two-thirds majority is required to elect a new Pope
- Voting occurs in complete secrecy
- Black smoke indicates an unsuccessful ballot
- White smoke signals a successful election
- Following the white smoke, the famous "Habemus Papam" ("We have a Pope") announcement is made from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica
This historic tradition combines ancient ritual with modern significance, making it one of the most-watched religious events worldwide.
What happens when white smoke appears in the Conclave live stream?
There's typically a waiting period of about an hour between the white smoke and the "Habemus Papam" announcement, as the new Pope changes into papal vestments and prepares to address the world for the first time
