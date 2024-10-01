How to watch Return to Paradise online from anywhere and for free – right now

How to watch Return to Paradise online

The Death in Paradise franchise continues to prove that no country is safe from hapless detectives solving baffling crimes with its new Australian set spin-off. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Return to Paradise online from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Sunday, September 8 FREE stream: ABC iView (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

After moving things back to Blighty with Beyond Paradise, the cosy crime saga heads Down Under. Flipping the original formula, this new iteration takes an overseas detective, DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), working for the Met and sends her back home. Home, in this instance, being the Aussie coastal town of Dolphin Cove.

Ostensibly back in Oz on a short term basis while fixing up her mother’s house, allegations of evidence tampering trap Anna in the small town she tried to escape. And who can blame her – forced to work back on the local force, she finds herself working alongside the former fiancé she jilted at the altar, and discovers her new boss is her would be mother-in law.

It all sounds like the perfect recipe for the sort of light-heated personal drama the franchise loves to deliver alongside brutal murder. Add to that the a first time female lead for …Paradise and Return could just end up being as big of a smash hit as the others.

Will the Aussies hit the same easy watching notes as their British counterparts? Keep reading our guide for how to watch and stream Return to Paradise online, for free and from anywhere right now.

How to watch Return to Paradise free online

How to watch Return to Paradise in Australia

All six episodes of Australia's home grown Death in Paradise spin-off are available to stream right now and for FREE on ABC iView. If you prefer appointment viewing, the series also airs every Sunday at 7.30pm on ABC TV. Aussies away from home that don’t want to miss out on this cosy crime drama can always use a VPN to unblock iView and to tune in as they would at home.

How to watch Return to Paradise from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Return to Paradise, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Return to Paradise from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Return to Paradise around the world

Can I watch Return to Paradise in the US, UK or Canada?

At present, while there's no confirmation on exact dates, we'd expect Return to Paradise to stream alongside Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise on BritBox in North America.

For UK viewers, the show is set to arrive on BBC iPlayer later in 2024.

Remember: Aussies currently traveling abroad can use a VPN to unblock ABC's free streaming service and watch Return to Paradise when traveling abroad, outside of the UK.

What you need to know about Return to Paradise

Return to Paradise began airing on ABC in Australia on Sunday, September 8. The full six episode season is now available to watch on the channel's streaming service, iView. International release dates are TBC.

Return to Paradise episode guide

Episode 1: R.I.P. Tide

When Dolphin Cove local royalty Stuart Granger washes ashore with a knife in his back in the middle of a surf carnival, recently returned ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke is thrust onto the case.

Episode 2: Dead Last

A famous wellness influencer drops dead in the middle of a packed fun run, so DI Mackenzie Clarke finds herself delving into the world of wellness to solve the murder.

Episode 3: Curl Up and Dye

Three hairdressers return from lunch to find their boss, Bianca Bailey, has been killed. The method is strangulation, but the murder weapon remains a mystery that Mackenzie is determined to untangle.

Episode 4: Killer Climate

When a radical eco-activist is murdered, Mackenzie and her team must figure out how the victim was killed when the suspects were chained together, unable to reach the victim.

Episode 5: Dead Bowl

A tense game of lawn bowls turns to chaos when a player is killed on the green in broad daylight by an antique ornamental bushranger's gun. Is the ghost of Bushranger Bill haunting Dolphin Cove?

Episode 6: Oh Mine Papa

When crabby Vince Ogden is found dead in his locked bedsit, it's up to Mackenzie to shine a light on the truth of his murder.

Return to Paradise trailer

Official Trailer | Return To Paradise | ABC iview - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the Return to Paradise cast? Anna Samson as Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke

Lloyd Griffith as Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright

Tai Hara as Forensic Pathologist Glenn Strong

Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco

Catherine McClements as Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong

Aaron McGrath as Constable Felix Wilkinson

Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon

Can I watch Return to Paradise for free? Return to Paradise is available to watch for free on ABC's streaming service, iView, in Australia. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

Is Return to Paradise a spin-off? Return to Paradise is the second spin-off of Death in Paradise, the hit Caribbean crime drama created by Robert Thorogood. While Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke was created for the Aussie show, keep an eye out for characters from the original popping up from time to time. The first spin-off, Beyond Paradise, followed former Saint Marie detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) as he relocated to the Devon town of Shipton Abbott.

Where is Return to Paradise filmed? Return to Paradise is filmed on the Illawarra coast, a region of Australia's New South Wales. Said Nick Bolton, chair of Screen Illawarra: "It was our job to point [the film crew] in the direction of all the beautiful beaches and little spaces that we knew for locations that could be good for filming. A few months later they said that they were going to film here! So I’m really happy that we played that role of introducing them to the area and convincing them to invest in the area."