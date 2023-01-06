Death in Paradise, everyone's favorite formulaic Caribbean detective show, is back for its 12th outing. It seems like DI Neville Parker (Ralph Little) has taken a liking to the laid-back yet remarkably lethal lifestyle of Saint Marie, and although after three years he doesn't seem to have improved in terms of preventing murders, he's still adept as ever at solving them. Read on as we explain how to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online from anywhere.

Watch Death in Paradise season 12 online Release date: Friday, January 6 (UK) Cast: Ralf Little, Élizabeth Bourgine, Don Warrington, Tahj Miles, Ginny Holder, Shantol Jackson Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Little's DI Parker has lasted longer than most on Saint Marie, and just like his forebears he has the rather uncanny ability to unpick the endless slew of murders on the fictional Caribbean isle.

Now-mayor Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine) and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) both return as the only characters to star in every season, while the reformed Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) starts his first year as a fully promoted Officer.

Expect entertainingly outlandish mysteries such as an astronomer meeting his doom during a planetary alignment, a poisoned doomsday prepper, and an estate agent who bought the farm while selling a beach.

Just how will DI Parker crack these impossible cases? You'll have to tune in to find out. Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Death in Paradise season 12 premieres in the UK at 9pm GMT on Friday, January 6 on BBC One, with new episodes broadcast at the same time each week. You can also stream Death in Paradise FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is available to use on a wide array of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Use a VPN watch iPlayer while abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online from outside your country

If you find yourself stuck in a country where your favorite on-demand services aren’t available, then that's probably down to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Death in Paradise season 12:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

How to watch Death in Paradise season 12 in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Death in Paradise season 12 will be available on Britbox and the Britbox channel on Amazon Prime Video, although at the time of writing a release date hasn't been revealed. However, we expect it to air at the same time or soon after it does in the UK. Boasting a 7-day free trial, you'll be able to bag the first episode for free, but to catch every episode you'll need to pay either $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. As well as Death in Paradise, you'll be able to catch every episode of Line of Duty, Coronation Street, QI, and just about every other essential British series out there. And remember, if you do sign up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are – all you need to do is download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 12 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) New episodes of Death in Paradise season 12 will arrive at the same time Down Under that they air in the UK. In this case, that means dropping on streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) at 8am AEDT. Binge starts at AU$10 a month. It’s a VOD service, and new members are entitled to a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), meaning that you won’t pay a thing until the trial period ends. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and add on the Drama Extra package to access BBC First to watch Death in Paradise. This'll set you back $35 a month. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and all 6 seasons of the 2007-2012 run of Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros – plus tons of British TV as it airs.

Can I watch Death in Paradise season 12 online in Canada?