How to watch VE Day 80 online from anywhere – flypast, concert, TV channel, schedule

Military veterans are gathering for what may be their final VE Day tribute – here's how watch VE Day 80 online from anywhere with a VPN as powerful stories are told and soaring aircraft take to the skies.

This Thursday, May 8, marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, which celebrates the Allied Forces' victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The momentous occasion, originally celebrated on May 8, 1945, will be commemorated with special TV events across the UK and Europe, with many veterans in attendance expected to share their stories from this pivotal moment in history.

The main events will include a special service at Westminster Abbey in London, military parades, a two-minute silence, aerial displays by the Red Arrows, and various community celebrations throughout the UK and Europe.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations live online starting Monday, May 5.

How to watch VE Day 80 for free

The main VE Day 80 commemorative events will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, with coverage starting at 10 am BST / 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

The central ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11 am BST / 6 am ET / 3 am PT, followed by a military parade and aerial display.

You can watch VE Day free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch VE Day 80 online in the US

BBC America: The network will air coverage of the main commemorative events starting at 5 am ET.

CNN: CNN will broadcast key moments from the VE Day celebrations throughout the day, with live coverage beginning at 5.30 am ET.

History Channel: The History Channel (via Sling/Fubo) will feature special programming throughout the day, including live segments from the international ceremonies.

PBS: PBS will air a special program covering the main VE Day events, scheduled for 8 pm ET (check local listings).

How to watch VE Day online in the UK

BBC: The BBC will provide comprehensive coverage of all the main events across BBC One, BBC News, and BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 9.30 am BST with a special pre-ceremony program, plus on-demand documentaries such as VE Day 80: We Were There. ITV: ITV will broadcast the Westminster Abbey service live from 10.45 am BST, with additional coverage available on ITVX. Sky News: Sky News will offer all-day coverage of the events, available both on television and via the Sky News app and website.. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch VE Day for free (with a valid TV license).

How to watch VE Day in Canada

CBC: CBC News will provide live coverage of the main ceremonies starting at 5 am ET/2 am PT, with highlights featured throughout the day on CBC Television and CBC News Network.

Global News: Global will broadcast a special VE Day program with coverage of the international commemorations beginning at 5.30 am ET/2.30 am PT.

History Channel Canada: Similar to its US counterpart, History Channel Canada will air special programming throughout the day, including documentaries about Canada's significant role in World War II.

Veterans Affairs Canada: The department will stream key ceremonies on their official website and social media channels, featuring Canadian veterans' stories and commemorative events across the country.

Where to watch VE Day 80 in Australia

ABC: The Australian Broadcasting Corporation will air live coverage of the main UK ceremonies starting at 8 pm AEST, with extended coverage on ABC News channel and ABC iView.

SBS: SBS will broadcast special VE Day programming from 7.30 pm AEST, including international commemorations and Australian memorial services.

History Channel Australia: The network will feature day-long special programming about WWII and the significance of VE Day, with particular focus on Australia's contributions to the Allied victory.

Department of Veterans' Affairs: The DVA will stream special Australian commemorative services on their website and social media platforms, focusing on local veterans' stories and Australia's wartime experience.

What to expect from the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations

The 80th anniversary of VE Day promises to be a moving tribute to the sacrifices made during World War II and a celebration of the peace that followed. Here's what viewers can expect:

A commemorative service at Westminster Abbey attended by the Royal Family, government officials, military representatives, and veterans

A special two-minute silence at 11 am BST to honor those who lost their lives

Military parades featuring veterans and current service members

Aerial displays by the Royal Air Force, including the Red Arrows

Community celebrations across the UK, with street parties, concerts, and special events

International commemorations in major European cities, including Paris, Berlin, and Brussels

Interviews with surviving WWII veterans sharing their experiences and memories

Documentary specials exploring the historical significance of VE Day

The broadcasts will include expert commentary from historians and military specialists to provide context and insight into the events being commemorated.

As this marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it represents one of the last major commemorations where a significant number of WWII veterans will be able to participate, making this year's events particularly poignant and historically significant.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness history and honor the generation that secured peace in Europe 80 years ago.