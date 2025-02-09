How to watch Super Bowl on Fox (for free)

Super Bowl LIX broadcast nationally on FOX

It's game day! Super Bowl LIX is two hours away and the game will be broadcast nationally on Fox. There are plenty of ways to watch Fox without cable.

Plus, for the first time ever, Tubi – Fox Corporation's free, ad-supported streaming platform – will livestream Super Bowl 59 for free (how to watch Super Bowl on Tubi).

Sling TV and Fubo will also stream the Fox Super Bowl 2025 coverage... but not for free.

Here's how to watch the Super Bowl on Fox including the pre-game, halftime show and every touchdown as Eagles vs Chiefs kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Fox

This year's Super Bowl will be televised nationally on Fox and streamed live and free on Tubi. You must be signed in to watch on Tubi. The Spanish telecast will also be available on Tubi through Fox Deportes.

Watch the Super Bowl on Fox without cable:

Fox on Tubi (free) – visit the Tubi.tv website or download the Tubi app (iOS, Android). NB. Fans visiting Canada can access Tubi with a VPN.

Fox on Sling TV (select cities) – 50% off your first month of Sling.

Fox on Fubo – Get a 7-day free trial and over 200 premium channels

Fox on DirecTV Stream – Get a 21-day free trial, longer than rival cord-cutting cable replacement platforms.

Fox on Hulu+LiveTV – You only get a 3-day free trial but that's plenty for watching the Super Bowl on Fox.

Fox on YouTube TV – Totally free 20 minute preview of Fox. But you'll need to sign up to watch the whole game on Fox.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Fox from anywhere

Although Fox and Tubi are available in many countries around the world, they're only broadcasting the Super Bowl inside the US.

Football lovers traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to watch the Super Bowl on Fox tonight.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access Tubi from outside the States? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Super Bowl on Fox as if you were back home in the States.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2025 on Fox.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.S. Tubi stream, you'd select 'New York'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tubi or Fox cable-replacement service and watch the Super Bowl on Fox for free.

How many times has Fox broadcast the Super Bowl?

Fox has broadcast eight Super Bowls, its first being in 1997.

Who is in the Fox broadcast team for Super Bowl 59?

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call Super Bowl LIX live in the broadcast booth at the New Orleans Superdome.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines; Mike Pereira will provide NFL rules analysis.

Is Fox-owned Tubi a good way to watch Super Bowl LIX?

This year marks the first time Fox Sports has taken over Tubi for the Big Game – inclusive of streaming Fox's telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform for all Tubi viewers "live in 4K on compatible devices," so time will tell.

The platform says it "surpassed 97 million monthly active users and 10 billion streaming hours in 2024." Which certainly sounds Super Bowl-worthy.