Live
Super Bowl 2025 LIVE: Eagles vs Chiefs stream, watch the NFL Championship game, halftime show and pre-game news
Eager to watch the Super Bowl? Here are the best streams, the cheapest prices and how to watch all four quarters live online as Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City face Philadelphia at New Orleans' Superdome.
Super Bowl 2025 is almost here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly free) ways to watch the Chiefs vs Eagles game live online on Sunday, February 9.
The hotly-anticipated NFL title clash between AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles is tipped to be the most-watched Super Bowl ever with a global audience of more than 2 million viewers.
American football fans can watch Super Bowl LIX live thanks to major sports networks such as Fox, Sky Sports and DAZN, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.
Ready to see a huge NFL showdown in New Orleans? Stick with us for all the latest on Super Bowl 2025 including live updates, broadcasters, odds and predictions as we build up to kick-off...
Watching Super Bowl 2025: the essentials
- Date: Sunday, Feb 9
- Main event start time: 6.30pm ET / 11.30 pm GMT
- 🇺🇸 US: Fox / Tubi (FREE) / Sling / Fubo / DirecTV
- 🇬🇧 UK: Sky Sports / ITVX (FREE) / DAZN
- 📺 Our FULL GUIDE to Super Bowl 2025 live streams
Use a VPN to watch your usual stream
Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
Traveling outside your home country and can't access your regular streaming service? No problem. A VPN will help unblock your usual service no matter where you are in the world. Sign up, install the app, choose the country of your regular streaming service and watch it from anywhere.
SAVE 70% | Try NordVPN 100% risk-free (30 days)
LIVE: Latest Updates
Who is favorite to win Super Bowl 2025?
According to the latest DraftKings Super Bowl odds, Kansas City are -1.5 favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Eagles remain 1.5 point underdogs.
The over-under is currently 48.5.
In the UK, PaddyPower has the Kansas City Chiefs at 5/6 to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday.
Will it be revenge or repeat? With the Eagles locker room dealing with 'nasty bug' and Quinyon Mitchell reportedly suffering from laryngitis, the Chiefs could find themselves in the boxseat.
The Super Bowl on Fox – by numbers!
Fox – the official 2025 Super Bowl broadcaster – is pulling out all the stops to provide an immersive experience for NFL fans and couch-surfers alike. Here's a peek behind the curtain at their (rather impressive) set-up...
✅ 2 SkyCams will deliver "sweeping views of all the action on the field," including a Super Slowmo / 4K SkyCam for the first time.
✅ 5.5 hours of live pregame coverage on Fox beginning at 1pm ET on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 9).
✅ 9 hours of live Spanish-language pregame coverage on gameday courtesy of Fox Deportes.
✅ 18 pylon cams will provide "pin-point perspectives" from the endzones.
✅ 48 microphones will capture the sound from the stadium, players and officials.
✅ 149 cameras total will cover Super Bowl 2025 and the pregame, including 24 robotic camera, 23 high resolution cameras and 7 augmented reality cameras.
For the first time, Fox is streaming the Super Bowl live and for free on Tubi and in 4K (US only). Abroad? Here's how to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams from anywhere.
Who are the Super Bowl announcers?
Super Bowl 2025 will be the 1st time in the broadcast booth for "Fox NFL lead analyst" and 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady will call the Super Bowl with lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.
NFL 2024-25 is the first season of Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract – yep, you read right – with Fox. The former quarterback has been panned by viewers, many of whom have criticised his color commentary.
To his immense credit, Brady has been 'brutally honest' about his own stumbles:
"To use your voice and your vision for a live television audience, there's a lot of adrenaline in that. It was very different from when I played where I would see all these things, I just didn't have to verbalize them.
"I think the mistakes that I've made, and I've made plenty, I've learned from all of them,' he told reporters on Wednesday (per Sports Illustrated).
When is the Super Bowl halftime show?
Good question. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform this year's halftime mini-concert at halftime. The exact time hinges on the on-field action but as the first half of the Super Bowl typically takes 90 minutes, we can hazard a guess at the schedule....
🏈 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT – Super Bowl 2025 kicks off
⭐ 8pm ET / 1am GMT – Halftime show predicted to start
If you are desperate not to miss out on Kendrick Lamar's performance, we'd advise you to tune in from 7.45pm ET / 12.45pm GMT, just to be safe.
If you're planning to watch Super Bowl 2025 live, keep on eye on our live updates for all the latest streaming info and the best free broadcast options.
What happened in the first Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl?
AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 38–35 in Super Bowl LVIII (2023) thanks to a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.
With a combined total of 73 points it was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl game in NFL history. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player, completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has lost one Super Bowl so far – against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers – in 2021.
Will it be repeat of revenge for the Eagles? We'll find out tomorrow. Get
When is the Super Bowl 2025?
Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow! Yep, Super Bowl LIX is only one sleep away – on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm GMT.
NFL fans in Australia will need to to tune in at 10.30 am AEDT on Monday, February 10.
Pre-game coverage starts at 1 pm ET on Fox in the US, ahead of the national anthem and entrances.
What is the venue for Super Bowl 2025?
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs takes place at Ceasers Superdome, New Orleans. Sunday will be the 11th time that 'Nawlins' has hosted the Super Bowl since 1970. This will be the second time these teams have met in the big game; the Chiefs came out on top with a thrilling 38-35 win two years ago.
The Superdome is the home of the New Orleans Saints and has a capacity of 83,000 spectators.
Captain America: Brave New World cast list and character guide: who's playing who in the Marvel Phase 5 movie?
Super Bowl on Roku: how to watch Eagles vs Chiefs for free – a quick guide for NFL fans