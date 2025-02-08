Super Bowl 2025 LIVE: Eagles vs Chiefs stream, watch the NFL Championship game, halftime show and pre-game news

Refresh

Who is favorite to win Super Bowl 2025? According to the latest DraftKings Super Bowl odds, Kansas City are -1.5 favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Eagles remain 1.5 point underdogs. The over-under is currently 48.5. In the UK, PaddyPower has the Kansas City Chiefs at 5/6 to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday. Will it be revenge or repeat? With the Eagles locker room dealing with 'nasty bug' and Quinyon Mitchell reportedly suffering from laryngitis, the Chiefs could find themselves in the boxseat.

The Super Bowl on Fox – by numbers! Fox – the official 2025 Super Bowl broadcaster – is pulling out all the stops to provide an immersive experience for NFL fans and couch-surfers alike. Here's a peek behind the curtain at their (rather impressive) set-up... ✅ 2 SkyCams will deliver "sweeping views of all the action on the field," including a Super Slowmo / 4K SkyCam for the first time.

✅ 5.5 hours of live pregame coverage on Fox beginning at 1pm ET on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 9).

✅ 9 hours of live Spanish-language pregame coverage on gameday courtesy of Fox Deportes.

✅ 18 pylon cams will provide "pin-point perspectives" from the endzones.

✅ 48 microphones will capture the sound from the stadium, players and officials.

✅ 149 cameras total will cover Super Bowl 2025 and the pregame, including 24 robotic camera, 23 high resolution cameras and 7 augmented reality cameras. For the first time, Fox is streaming the Super Bowl live and for free on Tubi and in 4K (US only). Abroad? Here's how to watch Super Bowl 2025 live streams from anywhere.

Who are the Super Bowl announcers? Super Bowl 2025 will be the 1st time in the broadcast booth for "Fox NFL lead analyst" and 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady will call the Super Bowl with lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. NFL 2024-25 is the first season of Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract – yep, you read right – with Fox. The former quarterback has been panned by viewers, many of whom have criticised his color commentary. To his immense credit, Brady has been 'brutally honest' about his own stumbles: "To use your voice and your vision for a live television audience, there's a lot of adrenaline in that. It was very different from when I played where I would see all these things, I just didn't have to verbalize them. "I think the mistakes that I've made, and I've made plenty, I've learned from all of them,' he told reporters on Wednesday (per Sports Illustrated).

When is the Super Bowl halftime show? Good question. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform this year's halftime mini-concert at halftime. The exact time hinges on the on-field action but as the first half of the Super Bowl typically takes 90 minutes, we can hazard a guess at the schedule.... 🏈 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT – Super Bowl 2025 kicks off ⭐ 8pm ET / 1am GMT – Halftime show predicted to start If you are desperate not to miss out on Kendrick Lamar's performance, we'd advise you to tune in from 7.45pm ET / 12.45pm GMT, just to be safe. If you're planning to watch Super Bowl 2025 live, keep on eye on our live updates for all the latest streaming info and the best free broadcast options.

What happened in the first Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl? AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 38–35 in Super Bowl LVIII (2023) thanks to a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. With a combined total of 73 points it was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl game in NFL history. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player, completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has lost one Super Bowl so far – against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers – in 2021. Will it be repeat of revenge for the Eagles? We'll find out tomorrow.

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) When is the Super Bowl 2025? Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow! Yep, Super Bowl LIX is only one sleep away – on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm GMT. NFL fans in Australia will need to to tune in at 10.30 am AEDT on Monday, February 10. Pre-game coverage starts at 1 pm ET on Fox in the US, ahead of the national anthem and entrances.