Super Bowl on Roku: how to watch Eagles vs Chiefs for free – a quick guide for NFL fans

Date? Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Who? Eagles vs Chiefs

Eagles vs Chiefs TV channel? Fox (US) ITV1 (UK) TSN (CAN)

Fox (US) ITV1 (UK) TSN (CAN) Best Roku apps? Tubi/Sling (US) ITVX/DAZN (UK)

Whether you're a cord-cutter of a die-hard NFL fan, watching Super Bowl 2025 on Roku is easier than ever this year – leaving plenty of time to chill a 12oz Natty Lite and get stuck into those spicy buffalo wings.

Couch-surfers can even watch the Super Bowl for free on Roku! Throw in options like CBS, Fox, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, you won't miss a touchdown when the Kansas City Chiefs collide with the Philly Eagles in New Orleans this Sunday, February 9.

Who will be NFL Champion? Get ready high-definition action, halftime show thrills and seamless Super Bowl streaming on Roku. Here's a quick guide to how to watch Super Bowl on Roku...

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl 2025 is this Sunday, February 9! Pregame coverage of Eagles vs Chiefs starts at 1pm ET.

How to watch Super Bowl on Roku

Fire up your Roku device and install a streaming app that carries the game, such as Fox, Tubi, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV or DirecTV. Some services offer free trials.

According to Roku: "Spanish coverage of the game will also be available on FOX Deportes and Telemundo in addition to Tubi."

Pro tip: ensure a stable internet connection for seamless Super Bowl streaming on Roku.

Can I watch Super Bowl free on Roku?

Yes. In the US, Fox's Tubi streaming app is giving away Super Bowl 2025 for free in the US. It's even promising NFL fans a free 4K live stream.

In the UK, Roku users can watch Sunday's game for free via the ITVX app.

In the Ireland, simply install the Virgin Media Play app on your Roku device.

Can I watch Super Bowl on Roku in 4K?

(Image credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Yes, you can watch the free Tubi 4K Super Bowl stream on Roku, but only on Roku devices that support 4K streaming. Compatible models include the Roku Ultra, which we called a "souped-up streamer" in our recent 4.5-star review, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Express 4K/4K+, and Roku TV 4K models.

Again, you'll need a fast internet connection and a 4K TV to enjoy the game in ultra-high definition on Tubi. Here's today's best Super Bowl TV deals, if you're in the mood to buy one.

Can I watch Super Bowl on Roku in Australia?

Sadly not. From Saturday 14th December 2024, 7Plus will no longer be available on Roku TV devices. So you won't be able to access access the free 2025 Super Bowl on the 7plus app installed on your device.

Annoyingly, Kayo Sports is "currently unavailable on the Roku Channel Store," so that route it out of the window too.

There are workarounds; if you're visiting Australia, you can use a VPN to access your usual Roku app – e.g. Tubi – from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl on Roku

If you're a football-mad Roku user and you find yourself abroad, you can use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2025 for free. A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device behave like it's back home, so you won't be hindered by geo-restrictions. The VPN we recommend is NordVPN – it's the best on the market and comes at a great price.

How to watch Super Bowl on Roku in Germany

Roku users in Germany can install the RTL+ app, which is a "Roku-certified streaming app," to watch Super Bowl 59 on Roku. The other option is to download the DAZN app. Both apps require paid subscription plans.

If you're a US fan visiting (or military stationed in Germany) you can access your usual free Tubi stream – and Tubi's free Roku app – with a VPN.

What is NFL Zone on Roku?

NFL Zone on Roku helps you find out where to stream Super Bowl 2025 and watch premium NFL content including game previews, recaps.

It also send you over to the NFL’s free 'always on' channel, which will be screening lot of Super Bowl preview content in the build-up to February 9.

Lastly, NFL Zone offers football fans weekly game previews, highlights, and additional NFL content. You can find NFL Zone directly from Sports on the Home Screen Menu as well as Roku Search.

(Image credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)