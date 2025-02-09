How to watch Super Bowl on Tubi (it's free)
Tubi is streaming Super Bowl LIX for free – here's how to swoop in and watch Eagles vs Chiefs at no cost
- Stream Super Bowl free on Tubi (US restricted)
- Unblock Tubi with NordVPN (save 70% on Super Bowl Sun)
- Eagles vs Chiefs kicks off at 6.30pm ET tonight
You can watch the 2025 Super Bowl live on Tubi, streaming for free tonight, on February 9, 2025. The free stream includes pre-game, halftime show and every touchdown as Eagles vs Chiefs grips football lovers round the world.
The Fox-owned platform will stream the big game live and in 4K. But how can you watch the Super Bowl on Tubi from anywhere? Can you get the free Tubi stream in Canada and the UK too? And what phones is Tubi available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide of how to watch Super Bowl on Tubi...
How to watch the Super Bowl on Tubi and the Tubi app
Fox Corp. has teamed up with free streaming platform Tubi to broadcast the Super Bowl for free this year.
To watch Tubi: visit the Tubi.tv website or download the Tubi app (iOS, Android).
Tubi is free – but you will need to register for the Super Bowl.
Register – sign up with our Gmail (we did and were streaming Tubi's Super Bowl pre-game show within seconds).
Habla espanol? The Super Bowl is available in Spanish on Tubi via Fox Deportes.
OUTSIDE THE USA? ACCESS TUBI FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch the Super Bowl on Tubi from anywhere
Although Tubi is available in X countries around the world, it's only broadcasting the Super Bowl in the US.
Football lovers traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to access Tubi's free Super Bowl stream tonight.
There are lots of VPN but NordVPNis the one you can rely on to unblock Tubi and stream the Super Bowl like a pro.... and you can save 70%.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Looking to access Tubi from outside the States? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Tubi as if you were back home in the States. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.S. Tubi stream, you'd select 'New York'.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tubi website, sign in, and watch the Super Bowl on Tubi for free.
What will Tubi's Super Bowl coverage include? Red Carpet? Halftime?
Tubi will broadcast the Red Carpet with Olivia Culpo from 3.30pm ET, plus the Fox pre-game show, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and Super Bowl commercials (many teased but not fully aired).
In addition to Super Bowl 59, Tubi's ad-supported on-demand content includes shows such as Sidelined: The QB and Me.
Which devices can I watch the Super Bowl on Tubi with?
You can use Tubi on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (Tablets must be 2013 or later)
FireTV (newer than 7.1.1000)
Amazon Echo Show
Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)
Android TV (newer than 7.1.1000)
Apple TV 4th Generation
Chromecast
Comcast Xfinity X1
Cox Contour
Google Nest Hub
Hisense Smart TVs
iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)
LG Smart TVs
Nvidia Shield
Playstation 4 and 5
Roku platforms
Samsung Smart TVs
Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices
TiVo
Vizio Smart TVs
Web - tubitv.com
Xbox One, Series S, Series X
Is Tubi a good way to watch the Super Bowl?
This year marks the first time Fox Sports has taken over Tubi for the Big Game – inclusive of streaming Fox's telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform for all Tubi viewers "live in 4K on compatible devices," so time wil tell.
The platform says it "surpassed 97 million monthly active users and 10 billion streaming hours in 2024." Which certainly sounds Super Bowl-worthy.
- Super Bowl 2025 worldwide start times
- How to watch Super Bowl in Canada
- Follow our Super Bowl 2025 live updates
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Super Bowl score: Who will win and how to watch Eagles vs Chiefs online TONIGHT
Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch today's Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters, team news