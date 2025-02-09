How to watch Super Bowl on Tubi (it's free)

Stream Super Bowl free on Tubi ( US restricted)

Eagles vs Chiefs kicks off at 6.30pm ET tonight

You can watch the 2025 Super Bowl live on Tubi, streaming for free tonight, on February 9, 2025. The free stream includes pre-game, halftime show and every touchdown as Eagles vs Chiefs grips football lovers round the world.

The Fox-owned platform will stream the big game live and in 4K. But how can you watch the Super Bowl on Tubi from anywhere? Can you get the free Tubi stream in Canada and the UK too? And what phones is Tubi available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide of how to watch Super Bowl on Tubi...

How to watch the Super Bowl on Tubi and the Tubi app

Fox Corp. has teamed up with free streaming platform Tubi to broadcast the Super Bowl for free this year.

To watch Tubi: visit the Tubi.tv website or download the Tubi app (iOS, Android).

Tubi is free – but you will need to register for the Super Bowl.

Register – sign up with our Gmail (we did and were streaming Tubi's Super Bowl pre-game show within seconds).

Habla espanol? The Super Bowl is available in Spanish on Tubi via Fox Deportes.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Tubi from anywhere

Although Tubi is available in X countries around the world, it's only broadcasting the Super Bowl in the US.

Football lovers traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to access Tubi's free Super Bowl stream tonight.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Tubi and stream the Super Bowl like a pro.

Looking to access Tubi from outside the States? If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN to access Tubi as if you were back home in the States.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.S. Tubi stream, you'd select 'New York'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tubi website, sign in, and watch the Super Bowl on Tubi for free.

What will Tubi's Super Bowl coverage include? Red Carpet? Halftime?

(Image credit: Tubi TV)

Tubi will broadcast the Red Carpet with Olivia Culpo from 3.30pm ET, plus the Fox pre-game show, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and Super Bowl commercials (many teased but not fully aired).

In addition to Super Bowl 59, Tubi's ad-supported on-demand content includes shows such as Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Which devices can I watch the Super Bowl on Tubi with?

You can use Tubi on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (Tablets must be 2013 or later)

FireTV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Amazon Echo Show

Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)

Android TV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Apple TV 4th Generation

Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Cox Contour

Google Nest Hub

Hisense Smart TVs

iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)

LG Smart TVs

Nvidia Shield

Playstation 4 and 5

Roku platforms

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices

TiVo

Vizio Smart TVs

Web - tubitv.com

Xbox One, Series S, Series X

Is Tubi a good way to watch the Super Bowl?

This year marks the first time Fox Sports has taken over Tubi for the Big Game – inclusive of streaming Fox's telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform for all Tubi viewers "live in 4K on compatible devices," so time wil tell.

The platform says it "surpassed 97 million monthly active users and 10 billion streaming hours in 2024." Which certainly sounds Super Bowl-worthy.