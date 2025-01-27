What time is Super Bowl 2025? Kickoff, halftime show — all the timings worldwide

Want to know what time is the Super Bowl? You're in the right place. Below we have all the information on the Super Bowl 2025 timings worldwide – that's the kickoff, halftime show, the flyover, national anthem, the pregame show, and even what time we expect it to finish.

Super Bowl 59 is set to be the biggest Super Bowl in NFL history. Reigning champions Kansas City are shooting for a history-making three-peat that will elevate QB Patrick Mahomes and cheeseburger-lovin' coach Andy Reid to gridiron greatnesss. For the Philadelphia Eagles, February 9 will be a chance to win a second Super Bowl title.

Throw in the Taylor Swift angle and the fact that this is Ceasars Superdome's 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, and Super Bowl LIX is set to be the stuff of sporting legend. Take note of all the Super Bowl 2025 times below and be sure not to miss the kick off!

When does the Super Bowl start?

In the US and Canada, live coverage of Super Bowl is expected to start at 6pm EST / 5pm CST / 4pm MST / 3pm PST on Sunday, February 9.

In the UK, live coverage is tipped to start at 10.45pm GMT; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEDT on Monday, February 10.

When is the Super Bowl kickoff time?

Super Bowl kickoff is scheduled for 5.30pm CST (local time), Sunday, February 9. However, the game will likely start a little bit later than that and last for around four hours including the half-time show.

Here are the kickoff times around the world:

3.30pm PST – Pacific Standard Time

4.30pm MST – Mountain Standard Time

5.30pm CST – Central Standard Time

5.30pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

6.30pm EST – Eastern Standard Time

8.30pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11.30pm GMT – United Kingdom

12.30am CET – Central Europe (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 1.30am SAST – South Africa (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 3.30am GST – Dubai, UAE (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 5am IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 6.30am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 7.30am CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 10.30am AEDT – Australia (Mon, Feb 10)

(Mon, Feb 10) 12.30pm NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Feb 10)

What time is the national anthem at Super Bowl 2025?

The national anthem usually takes place around 10 minutes before kickoff, so you can expect Jon Batiste to take the stage at 6.20pm EST / 5.20pm CST / 4.20pm MST / 3.20pm PST / 11.20pm GMT / 10.20am AEDT.

Recent performances have lasted anywhere between 90 seconds and two and a half minutes. Last year, Reba McEntire's rendition lasted just 96 seconds from start to finish. Batiste's national anthem will be supported by Stephanie Nogueras in sign language.

What time is Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl half-time show?

We're in the lap of the gods – or at least Mahomes and Hurts – when it comes to predicting what time the half-time show will start.

That's because the clock stops between plays in the NFL, and the quarterbacks and coaches can make each 15-minute quarter last an eternity if they want it to.

If we had to guess, we'd expect Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show – with special guest SZA – to start at around 8pm EST / 7pm CST / 6pm MST / 5pm PST / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT.

The mini-concert typically lasts for around 15 minutes.

What time does Super Bowl 2025 finish?

Again, there's no telling how long the Super Bowl will last, and it's likely going to be either too long or too short depending on whether you're wearing red or green.

The game usually ends between three-and-a-half and four hours after kick-off, so we wouldn't count on Super Bowl 59 finishing before 10pm EST / 9pm CST / 8pm MST / 7pm PST / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT.

What time does the Super Bowl pregame show begin?

Again, there's been no exact word on when the Super Bowl pregame entertainment will begin, but seeing as live coverage in the US and Canada gets underway half-an-hour before kickoff, it seems highly unlikely that festivities will start any earlier.

The NFL has officially confirmed that Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will provide the pre-show rendition of America the Beautiful.. Grammy winner Ledisi Young, also a native of New Orleans, will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

We'd recommend getting nice and comfortable for 6.30pm EST / 5.30pm CST / 4.30pm MST / 3.30pm PST / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT.