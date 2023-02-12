How to watch Super Bowl 2023: live stream Chiefs vs Eagles online and on TV

Watch Super Bowl 2023 live stream

This year the spinning wheel of Super Bowl TV coverage has stopped at Fox, and that's no bad thing. That means watching in 4K HDR for those that have a 4K-enabled TV and the right cable package. You can also watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K without cable through FuboTV and YouTube TV too.

Fox's broadcast will actually be shot in 1080p HD and then upscaled to 4K and, if you've got Comcast's Xfinity platform, you can even get an upgrade on the HDR to Dolby Vision too.

Perhaps the real shock for the watching options this year, though, is over in the UK where free TV channel ITV has wrestled the Super Bowl TV rights away from the BBC. That means waving goodbye to the option of watching Super Bowl 2023 without commercials but it's still free-to-air to anyone who heads over to ITVX, the company's online streaming platform.

For anyone looking for a foreign language commentary option, Mexico's free stream on Azteca 7 is in Spanish, and ProSieben is covering Chiefs vs Eagles is in Germany.

Whichever way you go, we should be in for a fascinating encounter, with Patrick Mahomes's high ankle sprain providing the perfect leveller to the contest. These are the top two teams from the NFL this year. Expect a top football game to match.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 online free

Why pay for the Chiefs vs Eagles live stream when you can watch Super Bowl 2023 online for free?

Here are the places showing Super Bowl 2023 free live streams:

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK on ITVX (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia on 7Mate (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany on ProSieben (opens in new tab)

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab)

These are all 100% free and legal Super Bowl live streams. If you're away from home trying to tune into one of the above locations use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream free from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details next:

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Super Bowl 2023 in a number of countries around the world where the NFL is particularly popular. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Super Bowl 2023 from anywhere

What time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 57 takes place on Sunday February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. These are the Super Bowl 2023 kickoff times worldwide:

USA: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT

6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT UK: 11.30pm GMT

11.30pm GMT Australia: 10.30am AEDT (Mon)

10.30am AEDT (Mon) Mexico: 5.30 pm CDMX

5.30 pm CDMX Germany: 00.30am CET (Mon)

00.30am CET (Mon) Singapore: 7.30 am SGT (Mon)

7.30 am SGT (Mon) India: 5am IST (Mon)

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is the headline act of the halftime show but expect a few surprise guests. It's set to begin at some point after 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 11am GMT / 12am AEDT. It only lasts 15 or 20 minutes. Stay tuned or you could miss it!

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable

(opens in new tab) The Super Bowl is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Super Bowl 57 directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Super Bowl in 4K. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Watch Super Bowl 2023 in Canada

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 57 is being shown on DAZN in Canada. The streaming service is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, and DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Super Bowl is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Super Bowl 57 on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 free online in UK

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 2023 is being shown FREE on ITV in the UK. If you're more likely to be live streaming the game on the move or from the comfort of your bed, you'll also be able to watch the action on ITVX (opens in new tab). Another great option is the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab). You'll need to pay 99p to tune in, but for for some viewers it'll be well worth it, as you'll also get to watch the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, which tend to be cut from TV coverage. If you're already a subscriber, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is also showing Super Bowl 57, and is the home of loads more brilliant sport, including Premier League football and NBA basketball. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream Super Bowl 2023 as if you were at home.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 free online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Super Bowl 2023 is FREE to watch in Australia, thanks to Channel Seven (opens in new tab). To watch a free Super Bowl live stream, you'll need to create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab). Just input your name, ZIP code and email address. If you're keen to watch the halftime show and Super Bowl commercials, however, we'd recommend signing up to the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) instead. It costs just $0.99 right now. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing the game too, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. That means streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is showing the Super Bowl too, and has a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new users.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 free online in Mexico

(opens in new tab) The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City hosting a selected NFL game on a semi-regular basis, and as such there will be a Super Bowl 2023 live stream free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Other viewing options in Mexico include ESPN (opens in new tab), Fox Sports (opens in new tab), Televisa (opens in new tab) and TV Azteca.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 online free in Germany

(opens in new tab) In Germany, Super Bowl 2023 is being shown on free-to-air channel ProSieben, and you can also live stream the game on the ProSieben website (opens in new tab). Just bear in mind that you'll need to register an account with ProSieben first - all that's required is a name and email address. Not in Germany right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage, as usual.

