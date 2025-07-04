How to watch Calgary Stampede online: Live stream 2025 rodeo from anywhere

Rodeo festivals don't come much bigger than the Calgary Stampede, with one million visitors – and many more live streaming the 2025 Calgary Stampede around the world – expected to watch the so-called Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth over its 10-day duration.

Bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, roping and bareback are just a sample of the rodeo competitions to appear as usual at the 2025 extravaganza. They take place among other spectacles, such as Powwow dances to highlight First Nations traditions, freestyle motocross, and even the much-loved Dog Bowl where man's best friend gets to show off its talents.

Almost as important as the rodeo action are the musical acts — there's a reason why it stakes its claim to be 'The Greatest Music Festival in the West'. With more than 100 performers across several stages, Canada's very own country music icon Shania Twain is the biggest name on the line-up. She plays the Scotiabank Saddledome on the evening of Saturday, July 5, while also serving as this year's honorary Stampede Parade Marshall.

Ready to saddle up? Then read on as we explain where to watch 2025 Calgary Stampede live streams in the US, Canada and beyond.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2025: quick guide Key dates and times Mon. July 4 – Sun. July 13

From 1.30pm MT (3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT) daily Best streams Cowboy Channel (US) | Sportsnet (CAN)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch Calgary Stampede 2025 in the US

The Cowboy Channel is place to watch some of the rodeo calendar's biggest events in the US, and that includes the 2025 Calgary Stampede.

If you already have the Cowboy Channel on your cable package, then you're already good to go. But you can also watch Calgary Stampede 2025 online.

If you like the idea of getting a full OTT cable alternative, then the Cowboy Channel is included with DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier packages that currently cost $85 and $125 a month respectively before fees and taxes. That's after you've taken advantage of its 5-day free trial and there's savings available for your first month.

Or there's the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV that is quite a bit more affordable, but will give you fewer channels overall. Start by subscribing to your choice of Sling's Blue or Orange plans (from $46 a month with your first month half price) and then add Heartland Extra for a further $6.

Another option to watch Calgary Stampede 2025 online is to subscribe to the dedicated Cowboy Channel Plus streaming service that costs $119.99 for the year and carries loads of live rodeo action across the calendar.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2025 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch daily coverage of the 2025 Calgary Stampede on Sportsnet. Live action takes place on Sportsnet One from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT each day (Friday, July 4 - Sunday, July 13), with rebroadcasts each evening. You can also access the Calgary Stampede online via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which starts at $199.99 per year or $24.99 per month. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred rodeo coverage wherever you are.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2025 from anywhere

If you're overseas when the Calgary Stampede 2025 is on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the very best VPN you can get right now for privacy, streaming and ease-of-use...

Can I watch the Calgary Stampede 2025 anywhere else?

With the rodeo's fairly limited appeal outside of North America, there are no listings for the Calgary Stampede in countries such as the UK and Australia.

If you're from the US or Canada and find yourself overseas while Calgary Stampede live streams are on, we can only suggest that you use a VPN to watch your usual feed as described above.