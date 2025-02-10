Super Bowl 2025 replay — how to watch Chiefs vs Eagles full game and highlights for free

Super Bowl 2025 is officially over, but there are still ways to watch the titanic tussle between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 2025 replays: Where to watch The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl 2025 took place on Sunday, 9 February.

• Highlights (global): Watch on YouTube

• US full-game replays: Watch on NFL Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• UK full-game replays: Watch on DAZN

• Canada full-game replays: Watch on DAZN

• Australia full-game replays: Watch on DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN free for 30 days

If for some reason you missed the big game, we've put together this spoiler-free guide to reveal how you can watch Super Bowl LIX highlights and even full replays wherever you are.

Here's how to watch a Super Bowl 2025 full replay from anywhere with a VPN - for free!

No spoilers but this game was an absolute thriller and possibly not what many of the football pundits predicted. Kendrick Lamar was on the top of his game, too, performing an incredible Apple Music Halftime Show for the crowds (some of whom dressed up for the occasion – see above).

You can watch Super Bowl replays and highlights from where you are – and relive every touchdown of this historic Eagles-Chiefs clash in New Orleans. Game on!

Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl 2025 full replay

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Super Bowl 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 full replay in the US

In the USA, the Super Bowl 2025 replays will be broadcast on NFL Network, which you can pick up via Sling TV or Fubo.

Sling is an affordable cord-cutting option and one of the best cable alternatives we've ever tested. Its Sling Blue package comes with the NFL Network, which starts at just $45.99 per month.

Fubo is another option and you can get a seven-day free trial at the moment. A subscription costs $84.99 per month thereafter, although you can currently get $25 off your first month.

If you're currently away from the US, use a VPN to access the above platforms. Our favourite is NordVPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 full replay in the UK

American football fans across the pond in the UK looking to watch Super Bowl 2025 full-game replays will want to get an NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

You don't need an active DAZN subscription to pick up an NFL Game Pass, which costs as little as £0.99 in the UK!

Travelling in another country? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to use your usual UK service from abroad.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 full replay in Canada

For those in the Great White North, an NFL Game Pass via DAZN will let you watch a Super Bowl 2025 full-game replay.

In Canada, you'll need an active DAZN subscription to access the NFL Game Pass, which is included in the package. You can pick one up from a starting price of CA$24.99 per month, although there are savings to be had if you pay for a year upfront.

If you want to save some money, you can buy an annual subscription for CA$249.99.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 full replay in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch Super Bowl 2025 replays through 7Plus. This is completely free, so if you're based Down Under you don't have to worry about forking out for a subscription if you want to watch Chiefs vs Eagles after the event.

Another option is the NFL Game Pass via DAZN. You don't need an active DAZN subscription, with the NFL Game Pass costing as little as $0.99!

Usually in Australia but currently elsewhere? Don't sweat - just use NordVPN to watch your usual stream from Oz.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 highlights for free

(Image credit: Tubi / Fox)

If you want to watch Super Bowl 2025 highlights for free online the answer is simple — head to the NFL's YouTube page. Its highlights package features all the touchdowns, defensive plays and other pivotal moments from the game.