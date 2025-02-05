How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025: live stream Kendrick Lamar's performance from anywhere

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is being televised on Fox and Tubi in the US. Viewers in the UK can enjoy a free live stream on ITVX, while viewers in Australia can watch free on 7Plus. Viewers in Canada can tune in on TSN, CTV and DAZN. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere if you happen to be travelling abroad. Full details below.

Watch Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Quick Guide Date and time Date: Sunday, February 9

Start time (approx.): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) Best free streams Tubi (US)

ITVX (UK)

7Plus (AUS)

Use Surfshark VPN to watch from anywhere

Arguably the Super Bowl halftime show is even more of a cultural cornerstone that the actual Chiefs vs Eagles NFL game for which it serves as the sandwich filling. Last year, 123.4 million people in the US alone tuned into Usher's spectacular show, breaking Rihanna's 121 million record a year earlier.

Eyeballs, then, are all-but guaranteed, not that Kendrick Lamar has ever been unduly worried about being the center of attention. The 37-year-old Pulitzer Prize for Music winner has the stage to himself this year after performing mega hit Alright as co-headliner of the 2022 halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige, among others.

A critical and commercial success, Lamar is a socially aware rapper and it was little surprise that he got the gig thanks to his friendship with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar, a 22-time Grammy Award winner, says. "And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

It's already been confirmed that Lamar will be joined by regular collaborator SZA, with the pair due to co-headline the Grand National Tour later this year. Expect All the Stars to feature in the set, plus diss tracks Like That and Not Like Us.

Just don't expect Drake to be anywhere near Caesars Superdome. Unless hip-hop's most notorious modern-day feud since Tupac and Biggie is to come to a truly stunning end, that is.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, so you can live stream Kendrick Lamar's performance from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Get ready for the big game: Super Bowl 2025 date and time

Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show free live streams

There's great news for fans of Kendrick Lamar, music and spectacle in general in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland and Mexico - you can access a Super Bowl halftime show 2025 live stream for FREE on February 9. Yep, that's absolutely gratis.

In the US, Tubi is showing Super Bowl 2025 for free, including the halftime show. It's hard to predict the exact start time of the show because of timings of an NFL game aren't set, but we're looking at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Tubi will be showing it all in 4K, so you won't have to worry about the quality of the images.

Eagles vs Chiefs and the halftime show are being shown free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, Virgin Media One and VM Play in Ireland, and Azteca 7 in Mexico. It won't cost you anything to watch the Super Bowl halftime show 2025 via those platforms.

If you usually live in one of these countries but are overseas right now, use a VPN to access your regular subscriptions. New to VPNs? Check out our guidance below.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025 stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Super Bowl on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show live thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your laptop, phone or tablet to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

Get Surfshark + 3 months extra FREE

Surfshark is consistently one of the very best VPNs we test. Its Surfshark Starter plan also has a very reasonable price at $2.19 / £1.69 per month on the 2-year plan, with 3 extra months for free. It's an excellent VPN for streaming and online security, and perfect for watching the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show from wherever you are in the world. Try Surfshark with a 30-day money back guarantee

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed here that's showing the 2025 Super Bowl and watch the halftime show just like you would at home.

How to watch 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

You'll have to stay up late to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK, with Grammys 2025 winner Kendrick Lamar not set to perform until well after 12am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. ITV and ITVX are showing the event live and for free, and will cover the halftime show, but not all the other extra features and commercials. Want to see the star-studded commercials? For just 99p you'll be able to watch the halftime show and the Super Bowl ads via an NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which you can take out as a standalone subscription. Similarly, Sky Sports is also showing the Super Bowl and the halftime show, but not the American ads unfortunately. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the Super Bowl halftime show as if you were at home.

How to watch 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in the USA

You can watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on Fox, which is televising the game. Exact timings depend on how long the first two quarters of the game last, but it should be around 8pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday. You can also live stream the Super Bowl halftime show directly through the Fox website when you connect your TV provider. How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2025 without cable: Tubi is a streaming platform owned by Fox and it will be broadcasting the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show completely free – just sign up for an account and you're good to go. If you prefer to watch on Fox but don't have cable, Fox can be streamed on cable alternative Sling Blue, which starts at just $45.99 a month and carries Fox in select cities. Nationally, Fox is available on Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial) and YouTube TV. If you subscribe to Tubi, Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – Surfshark is among the best bang for buck.

How to watch 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in Canada

Canada is one of the few places where you can't watch Super Bowl action for free. To watch the game and the halftime show, you'll need to have a cable package that offers TSN or CTV, the channels showing the game. If you prefer to stream, you can access TSN+ via your TV provider or by subscription (from $19.99/month), or subscribe to sports streamer DAZN. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, and it costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Visiting Canada from the US? Use a VPN to live stream the Super Bowl halftime show for free as if you were at home in the States.

How to watch 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Australia

The Super Bowl is FREE to watch in Australia, courtesy of Channel Seven and its companion 7Plus streaming service. We expect both to show the halftime show, though not the American ads. Kendrick Lamar set to perform sometime after 12pm AEDT on Monday. If you want the full American experience, with the halftime show plus the commercials, RedZone and more features, you'll need to sign up for the NFL Game Pass via DAZN. Good news though, because subscriptions are down to just 99 cents in the run-up to the big game, so it's only a tiny bit more than the free stream. Remember to use a VPN to live stream the Super Bowl halftime show as if you were at home, if you're away from Australia at the moment.

How to watch the Halftime Show around the world

NFL Game Pass, available via streaming service DAZN, will be showing the the Super Bowl Halftime show is hundreds of countries across the world. You can sign up to the NFL Game Pass as a standalone subscription, and it's currently available for as cheap as $0.99 in many countries. Check out this handy list for more details. Also, check out DAZN's handy page to tell you where the subscription service is available to log in and get watching. Remember, if you're in Ireland or Mexico, there are free streams for you. Details up above. Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage as usual.

Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show FAQs

Who's performing at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Kendrick Lamar is headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, three years after he co-headlined with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent. SZA has already been confirmed for the show, but there are always plenty of special guests who take to the stage. Just don't expect Drake to be one of them.

When will the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show start? The start time for the Super Bowl halftime show will be dictated by how long the first two quarters of the game last. Seeing as the Super Bowl is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET, and each quarter starts with 15 minutes on the clock, the halftime show will likely start around 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show? Halftime intervals are typically restricted to 13 minutes in the NFL, but it isn't uncommon for the Super Bowl halftime interval to push 20 minutes with all the stage erecting that needs to happen. Last year's halftime show by Usher was long enough to squeeze in an abridged version of 12 different tracks.

What are the rumors for the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025? As usual, the exact details of Kendrick Lamar's halftime show are being kept pretty hush-hush. Not Like Us just won both Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys, so we'd definitely expect that to be on the setlist. Lamar sang Alright in the 2022 set and, as one of the finest songs of the 2010s, that's also very likely. The rumor that Oasis will be joining Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl seems entirely ridiculous to us. However, Lamar could bring rapper Baby Keem – his blood cousin – on stage for a cameo.

How much money are artists paid for the Super Bowl halftime show? Like the artists who came before, Kendrick Lamar won't be paid to perform at the Super Bowl. However, seeing as the halftime show is one of the biggest musical platforms in the world, the exposure is as good as a guarantee of massive sales increases. With his new album released last year, and two number ones coming from it, he'll be gunning for a performance for the ages.

Which have been the best Super Bowl Halftime Shows? Well, that depends entirely on your perspective. Prince's 2007 effort at Miami Gardens has gone down in legend for the biblical downpour that accompanied Purple Rain, while Kendrick Lamar's appearance with hip-hop royalty in 2022 was a banger for the modern era.