How to watch the Grammys 2025 online: live stream awards ceremony and performances from anywhere

It really is Beyoncé's world and we're just living in it. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards sees the living legend nominated for 11 awards, in a night that will seek to celebrate the music industry's good and great amid the backdrop of the tragic Los Angeles fires. You can watch the Grammys 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Date and time: Sunday, February 2 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon).
|TV channel: CBS
|US stream: Fubo TV | Paramount Plus
|Global streams: Paramount Plus
Bey Bey already has a record 32 Grammys to her name, and her reinvention as a country star last year will see her inevitably extend that tally. Charli XCX – she of the 'Brat summer' – and Post Malone follow in her wake with eight apiece, while Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are next in line with seven.
South African comedian Trevor Noah is on hosting duties at California's Crypto.com Arena for the fifth time running on a night that will see the likes of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims all set to perform. There's also set to be a touching tribute paid to dearly departed producer Quincy Jones, with industry icons Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock coming together for a special performance.
Ready to see who will walk away with those inimitable gramophone gongs? Read on as we explain how to watch the Grammys 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the nominees further down the page.
How to watch Grammys 2025 online from outside your country
If you’re out of the country when the 2025 Grammys are on, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course) and access your usual streaming services. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
How to watch Grammys 2025 live stream in the US
The Grammys 2025 will air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, February 2.
Not got cable? CBS can be streamed live via Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Fubo is one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Essential plan for $59.99, down from $84.99, on top of the 7-day free trial.
The Grammys 2025 will also be available to live stream on Paramount Plus, though only to users on the $12.99 per month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.
Happy to wait? The $7.99 Essential plan will let you watch a full replay the very next day.
If you subscribe to one of these services but are abroad on Sunday night, a VPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Grammys 2025 in Canada, UK & Australia
To stream the 2025 Grammys online in Canada, you'll need Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from CA$6.99.
In the UK, Paramount Plus showed the Grammys last year, but it's not yet been confirmed if the same will happen this year, although it seems likely.
In Australia, the show will be streamed live on Stan. Plans start at $12 a month.
The ceremony airs at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, and 1am GMT and 12pm AEDT Monday.
Grammy award nominations 2025
Record of the Year
Now and Then – The Beatles
Texas Hold 'Em – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360 – Charli XCX
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Brat – Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
Die with a Smile – Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
Fortnight – Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
