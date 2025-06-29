Date: Sunday, June 29 from 12pm BST / 7am ET

Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

As the sunlight fades and the crackle that electrified the previous days gives in to bittersweet longing, Sunday evening at Glastonbury is a feeling we'd all love to bottle. Olivia Rodrigo (9.45pm BST, Pyramid) headlines the Pyramid Stage, with Noah Kahan (7.45pm) warming up and Rod Stewart (3.45pm) in the Legends slot. Here's how to watch Saturday at Glastonbury 2025.

Before you go any further, a word of warning: beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't. If you want to watch any of the acts live, we'd recommend swerving the BBC's linear TV coverage entirely and firing up BBC iPlayer instead.

For Sunday at Glastonbury, live coverage starts at 12pm on BBC iPlayer, but only 5pm on TV. Our understanding is that the Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy (9.45, Other) sets will be televised live, along with highlights of the Celeste (12.30pm, Pyramid), Cymande (2pm, West Holts), Black Uhuru (3.30pm, West Holts), Rod Stewart (3.45pm, Pyramid), Snow Patrol (6pm, Other), and St. Vincent (6.30pm, Woodsies) performances.

BBC iPlayer, by contrast, has multiple live streams running simultaneously, covering the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages, as well as select acts.

With further standouts including Joy Crookes (3pm, Other), Shaboozey (1.45pm, Other), The Brian Jonestown Massacre (6.30pm, West Holts), Jorja Smith (9.30pm, Woodsies), Alabama 3 (10.50pm, Avalon), and Groove Armada (1am, Levels), there's lots to look forward to, and lots you could miss.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sunday at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere. We've also listed the Sunday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

Can I watch Sunday at Glastonbury for FREE? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Sunday at Glastonbury for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch Sunday at Glastonbury for free.

How to watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2025 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Sunday at Glasto, you’ll be unable to tune in due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you and you can get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50 right now. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Sunday at Glastonbury in the UK

The best place to watch Sunday at Glastonbury unfold is BBC iPlayer, which is hosting a multitude of Glastonbury popup channels. The Glastonbury Channel and live streams of the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park stages will be up and running on iPlayer from around 12pm BST on Sunday, until late. The Pyramid Stage stream is available to stream in 4K and in BSL. TV coverage runs from 5pm to 12am across multiple BBC channels, and features live sets from The Prodigy and Olivia Rodrigo. Highlights of the Celeste, Cymande, Black Uhuru, Rod Stewart, Snow Patrol and St. Vincent sets will also be televised, along with segments, features and interviews from around the grounds. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury 2025 on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN.

Can I watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2025 in the US, Canada and Australia?

Select Glastonbury sets were live streamed globally on BBC.com last year, but there's currently no word on whether any of the 2025 festival will be available to stream internationally.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Sunday at Glastonbury 2025 line-up

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:0

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05

Arcadia

Basslayerz B2b Born On Road: 01:30 - 02:30

Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything: 00:10 - 01:30

Bru-C: 23:40 - 00:10

Dragonfly Show: 23:30 - 23:40

Girls Dont Sync: 22:30 - 23:30

Dr Banana B2B Gallegos: 21:30 - 22:30

Eva Lazarus: 21:00 - 21:30

Jeremiah Asiamah: 20:00 - 21:00

Levels

Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30

Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00

Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30

Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00

Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30

Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00

Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30

Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00

Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45

Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15

Leftfield

Grandson: 21:00 – 22:00

Reverend And The Makers: 19:50 – 20:30

Red Rum Club: 18:40 – 19:20

Du Blonde: 17:35 – 18:10

The Halfway Kid: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: How To Fix The Crisis Care: 12:00 – 13:00

What devices is BBC iPlayer available on?

You can use BBC iPlayer on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)